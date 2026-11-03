2026 General Election Results: Hickman County
Below is a list of all of the races with at least one candidate running for office that appeared on Hickman County's ballots. WKMS will update this page with vote tallies once reporters receive full, unofficial election results from the county or the official source the county clerk has designated.
Straight Party
- Republican Party
- Democratic Party
- Kentucky Party
Federal races
U.S. Senator
- Andy Barr (Republican Party)
- Charles Booker (Democratic Party)
- Christopher Campbell (Kentucky Party)
U.S. Representative 1st Congressional District
- James R. Comer (Republican Party)
- John "Drew" Williams (Democratic Party)
State and judicial races
State Representative 1st Representative District
- Steven Jack Rudy (Republican Party)
District Judge 1st Judicial District
- Mark Stephen Medlin
Commonwealth's Attorney 1st Judicial Circuit (Unexpired Term)
- Grace E. Stewart (Republican Party)
Constitutional Amendment 1
- Yes
- No
Local races
Property Valuation Administrator
- Amanda McClure Ballantine (Republican Party)
County Judge-Executive
- Kory A. Naranjo (Republican Party)
County Attorney
- Leanna Wilkerson (Republican Party)
County Clerk
- Rachel Myers (Republican Party)
Sheriff
- Ben Natividad (Republican Party)
- Eugene Morris (Democratic Party)
Jailer
- Bobby Hopkins (Republican Party)
Coroner
- Paula Boaz (Democratic Party)
Magistrate 1st Magisterial District
- Henry Cole (Republican Party)
- Troy Carter (Democratic Party)
Magistrate 2nd Magisterial District
- Curtis Weatherford (Republican Party)
Magistrate 3rd Magisterial District
- Irvin W. Stroud (Republican Party)
District Judge 1st Judicial District
- Mark Stephen Medlin
Member Board of Education 1st Educational District
- Caleb Deweese
Member Board of Education 4th Educational District
- Michael Klint Kimbell
Clinton Mayor
- Anthony E. Hunter
- Mason Crider
- Laura Poole
Clinton City Council (Vote For up to Six)
- Wynita Dillard
- Phyllis Campbell
- Bill Lickliter
- Rose Stevenson
- Betty Morrow
- Jerome B. Jenkins
- Phillip McClure
- Brent Barclay
- John Kelly
- Dallas Patey
Columbus Mayor
- Kay Ferguson
Columbus City Council (Vote for up to Six)
- Jeff Jones
- Kimberly D. Ferguson
- John P. McAuliffe
- Chandra Schleper