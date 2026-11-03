2026 General Election Results: Hickman County

Below is a list of all of the races with at least one candidate running for office that appeared on Hickman County's ballots. WKMS will update this page with vote tallies once reporters receive full, unofficial election results from the county or the official source the county clerk has designated.

Straight Party

Republican Party

Democratic Party

Kentucky Party

Federal races

U.S. Senator

Andy Barr (Republican Party)

Charles Booker (Democratic Party)

Christopher Campbell (Kentucky Party)

U.S. Representative 1st Congressional District

James R. Comer (Republican Party)

John "Drew" Williams (Democratic Party)

State and judicial races

State Representative 1st Representative District

Steven Jack Rudy (Republican Party)

District Judge 1st Judicial District

Mark Stephen Medlin

Commonwealth's Attorney 1st Judicial Circuit (Unexpired Term)

Grace E. Stewart (Republican Party)

Constitutional Amendment 1

Yes

No

Local races

Property Valuation Administrator

Amanda McClure Ballantine (Republican Party)

County Judge-Executive

Kory A. Naranjo (Republican Party)

County Attorney

Leanna Wilkerson (Republican Party)

County Clerk

Rachel Myers (Republican Party)

Sheriff

Ben Natividad (Republican Party)

Eugene Morris (Democratic Party)

Jailer

Bobby Hopkins (Republican Party)

Coroner

Paula Boaz (Democratic Party)

Magistrate 1st Magisterial District

Henry Cole (Republican Party)

Troy Carter (Democratic Party)

Magistrate 2nd Magisterial District

Curtis Weatherford (Republican Party)

Magistrate 3rd Magisterial District

Irvin W. Stroud (Republican Party)

District Judge 1st Judicial District

Mark Stephen Medlin

Member Board of Education 1st Educational District

Caleb Deweese

Member Board of Education 4th Educational District

Michael Klint Kimbell

Clinton Mayor

Anthony E. Hunter

Mason Crider

Laura Poole

Clinton City Council (Vote For up to Six)

Wynita Dillard

Phyllis Campbell

Bill Lickliter

Rose Stevenson

Betty Morrow

Jerome B. Jenkins

Phillip McClure

Brent Barclay

John Kelly

Dallas Patey

Columbus Mayor

Kay Ferguson

Columbus City Council (Vote for up to Six)