2026 General Election Results: Caldwell County

Below is a list of all of the races with at least one candidate running for office that appeared on Caldwell County's ballots. WKMS will update this page with vote tallies once reporters receive full, unofficial election results from the county or the official source the county clerk has designated.

Straight Party

Republican Party

Democratic Party

Kentucky Party

Federal races

U.S. Senator

Andy Barr (Republican Party)

Charles Booker (Democratic Party)

Christopher Campbell (Kentucky Party)

U.S. Representative 1st Congressional District

James R. Comer (Republican Party)

John "Drew" Williams (Democratic Party)

State and judicial races

State Representative 8th Representative District

Walker Wood Thomas (Republican Party)

District Judge 56th Judicial District 1st Division

Brandon Knoth

District Judge 56th Judicial District 2nd Division

Matt Schalk

Constitutional Amendment 1

Yes

No

Local races

County Judge-Executive

Jeff Simms (Republican Party)

James Trent Fox (Democratic Party)

County Attorney

Roy Massey IV (Republican Party)

County Clerk

Jennifer Watson Hale (Republican Party)

Jennifer French (Democratic Party)

Sheriff

Don Weedman (Republican Party)

Boyd James Bates (Democratic Party)

Jailer

Angela Cotton (Republican Party)

Coroner

Dewayne Trafford (Republican Party)

County Surveyor

Rick Tosh (Republican Party)

Magistrate 1st Magisterial District

Bobby Joe Harper (Republican Party)

Magistrate 2nd Magisterial District

Clint Joiner (Republican Party)

Magistrate 3rd Magisterial District

Brent Stallins (Republican Party)

Magistrate 4th Magisterial District

Randy Jordan (Republican Party)

Constable 1st Magisterial District

Barry Fraliex (Republican Party)

Constable 2nd Magisterial District

Brian Hicks (Republican Party)

Joe Hamm (Independent)

Member Board Of Education 1st Educational District (Unexpired Term)

Jamie Bates

Member Board Of Education 2nd Educational District

Timothy Kennaday

Member Board Of Education 3rd Educational District

Kevin Lane

M. Kim Cook

Fredonia Mayor

Jimmy Don Seibert

Fredonia City Council (Vote For Up To Six)

Marc Bell

Stephanie Kaye Feagan

James Presley Lamm

Teresa Travis

Kent Wilcox

Princeton Mayor

Brock Thomas

Joshua Duncan

Sandi Lewis

Princeton City Council (Vote For Up To Six)