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2026 General Election Results: Caldwell County

WKMS
Published November 3, 2026 at 6:00 PM CST
Derek Operle
/
WKMS

Below is a list of all of the races with at least one candidate running for office that appeared on Caldwell County's ballots. WKMS will update this page with vote tallies once reporters receive full, unofficial election results from the county or the official source the county clerk has designated.

Straight Party

  • Republican Party 
  • Democratic Party
  • Kentucky Party

Federal races

U.S. Senator

  • Andy Barr (Republican Party)
  • Charles Booker (Democratic Party)
  • Christopher Campbell (Kentucky Party)

U.S. Representative 1st Congressional District

  • James R. Comer (Republican Party)
  • John "Drew" Williams (Democratic Party)

State and judicial races

State Representative 8th Representative District

  • Walker Wood Thomas (Republican Party)

District Judge 56th Judicial District 1st Division

  • Brandon Knoth

District Judge 56th Judicial District 2nd Division

  • Matt Schalk

Constitutional Amendment 1

  • Yes
  • No

Local races

County Judge-Executive

  • Jeff Simms (Republican Party) 
  • James Trent Fox (Democratic Party)

County Attorney

  • Roy Massey IV (Republican Party)

County Clerk

  • Jennifer Watson Hale (Republican Party) 
  • Jennifer French (Democratic Party)

Sheriff

  • Don Weedman (Republican Party) 
  • Boyd James Bates (Democratic Party)

Jailer

  • Angela Cotton (Republican Party)

Coroner

  • Dewayne Trafford (Republican Party)

County Surveyor

  • Rick Tosh (Republican Party)

Magistrate 1st Magisterial District

  • Bobby Joe Harper (Republican Party)

Magistrate 2nd Magisterial District

  • Clint Joiner (Republican Party)

Magistrate 3rd Magisterial District

  • Brent Stallins (Republican Party)

Magistrate 4th Magisterial District

  • Randy Jordan (Republican Party)

Constable 1st Magisterial District

  • Barry Fraliex (Republican Party)

Constable 2nd Magisterial District

  • Brian Hicks (Republican Party)
  • Joe Hamm (Independent)

Member Board Of Education 1st Educational District (Unexpired Term)

  • Jamie Bates

Member Board Of Education 2nd Educational District

  • Timothy Kennaday

Member Board Of Education 3rd Educational District

  • Kevin Lane
  • M. Kim Cook

Fredonia Mayor

  • Jimmy Don Seibert

Fredonia City Council (Vote For Up To Six)

  • Marc Bell
  • Stephanie Kaye Feagan
  • James Presley Lamm
  • Teresa Travis
  • Kent Wilcox

Princeton Mayor

  • Brock Thomas
  • Joshua Duncan
  • Sandi Lewis

Princeton City Council (Vote For Up To Six)

  • Jim Joiner
  • Ty'quan Bumphus
  • Carl Copeland
  • Patricia "Pat" George
  • Sheila P. Gates
  • Mike Wynn
  • Derrick J. Fuqua
  • Rick Blackburn
Tags
Interactives & Tools Kentucky Election 2026Caldwell County
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