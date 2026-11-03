2026 General Election Results: Caldwell County
Below is a list of all of the races with at least one candidate running for office that appeared on Caldwell County's ballots. WKMS will update this page with vote tallies once reporters receive full, unofficial election results from the county or the official source the county clerk has designated.
Straight Party
- Republican Party
- Democratic Party
- Kentucky Party
Federal races
U.S. Senator
- Andy Barr (Republican Party)
- Charles Booker (Democratic Party)
- Christopher Campbell (Kentucky Party)
U.S. Representative 1st Congressional District
- James R. Comer (Republican Party)
- John "Drew" Williams (Democratic Party)
State and judicial races
State Representative 8th Representative District
- Walker Wood Thomas (Republican Party)
District Judge 56th Judicial District 1st Division
- Brandon Knoth
District Judge 56th Judicial District 2nd Division
- Matt Schalk
Constitutional Amendment 1
- Yes
- No
Local races
County Judge-Executive
- Jeff Simms (Republican Party)
- James Trent Fox (Democratic Party)
County Attorney
- Roy Massey IV (Republican Party)
County Clerk
- Jennifer Watson Hale (Republican Party)
- Jennifer French (Democratic Party)
Sheriff
- Don Weedman (Republican Party)
- Boyd James Bates (Democratic Party)
Jailer
- Angela Cotton (Republican Party)
Coroner
- Dewayne Trafford (Republican Party)
County Surveyor
- Rick Tosh (Republican Party)
Magistrate 1st Magisterial District
- Bobby Joe Harper (Republican Party)
Magistrate 2nd Magisterial District
- Clint Joiner (Republican Party)
Magistrate 3rd Magisterial District
- Brent Stallins (Republican Party)
Magistrate 4th Magisterial District
- Randy Jordan (Republican Party)
Constable 1st Magisterial District
- Barry Fraliex (Republican Party)
Constable 2nd Magisterial District
- Brian Hicks (Republican Party)
- Joe Hamm (Independent)
Member Board Of Education 1st Educational District (Unexpired Term)
- Jamie Bates
Member Board Of Education 2nd Educational District
- Timothy Kennaday
Member Board Of Education 3rd Educational District
- Kevin Lane
- M. Kim Cook
Fredonia Mayor
- Jimmy Don Seibert
Fredonia City Council (Vote For Up To Six)
- Marc Bell
- Stephanie Kaye Feagan
- James Presley Lamm
- Teresa Travis
- Kent Wilcox
Princeton Mayor
- Brock Thomas
- Joshua Duncan
- Sandi Lewis
Princeton City Council (Vote For Up To Six)
- Jim Joiner
- Ty'quan Bumphus
- Carl Copeland
- Patricia "Pat" George
- Sheila P. Gates
- Mike Wynn
- Derrick J. Fuqua
- Rick Blackburn