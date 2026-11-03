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2026 General Election Results: Lyon County

WKMS
Published November 3, 2026 at 6:00 PM CST

Below is a list of all of the races with at least one candidate running for office that appeared on Lyon County's ballots. WKMS will update this page with vote tallies once reporters receive full, unofficial election results from the county or the official source the county clerk has designated.

Straight Party

  • Republican Party 
  • Democratic Party
  • Kentucky Party

Federal races

U.S. Senator

  • Andy Barr (Republican Party)
  • Charles Booker (Democratic Party)
  • Christopher Campbell (Kentucky Party)

U.S. Representative 1st Congressional District

  • James R. Comer (Republican Party)
  • John "Drew" Williams (Democratic Party)

State and judicial races

State Representative 6th Representative District

  • Chris Freeland (Republican Party)

District Judge 56th Judicial District 1st Division

  • Brandon Knoth

District Judge 56th Judicial District 2nd Division

  • Matt Schalk

Constitutional Amendment 1

  • Yes
  • No

Local races

Property Valuation Administrator

  • Christie Cruce (Republican Party)

County Judge-Executive

  • Jaime Smith (Republican Party)
  • Jordan Hunter Stone (Democratic Party)

County Attorney

  • Lee Wilson (Republican Party)

County Clerk

  • Clayton Timmons (Republican Party)

Sheriff

  • Brent White (Republican Party)

Jailer

  • Steve Galusha (Democratic Party)

Coroner

  • Kris L. Dunn (Democratic Party)

Magistrate 1st Magisterial District

  • Bobby Cummins (Democratic Party)

Magistrate 2nd Magisterial District

  • Quin Sutton (Republican Party)

Magistrate 3rd Magisterial District

  • Jeffery Fowler (Democratic Party)

Member Board Of Education - 1st Educational District

  • Stephanie Gray Sharp
  • Tahney Rogers Williams

Member Board Of Education - 4th Educational District (Unexpired Term)

  • Michelle Austin

Member Board Of Education - 5th Educational District

  • Aimee Hidalgo-Brown

Eddyville Mayor

  • Greg Greene

Eddyville City Council (Vote for up to Six)

  • Michael Greene
  • Julie Wadlington
  • Judith T. "Judi" Stone
  • Dannette Baker
  • Leigh Ann Conger
  • Luther Gerald Board

Kuttawa Mayor

  • Skyla Jenkins Grief

Kuttawa City Council (Vote for up to Six)

  • Reagan Jenkins
  • Tonya Holland
  • Sandra Stark
  • Vickie Morris
  • Cheryl Bennett
  • James Mike Hibbs
  • Page Greene
Tags
Interactives & Tools Lyon CountyKentucky Election 2026
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