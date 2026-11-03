2026 General Election Results: Lyon County

Below is a list of all of the races with at least one candidate running for office that appeared on Lyon County's ballots. WKMS will update this page with vote tallies once reporters receive full, unofficial election results from the county or the official source the county clerk has designated.

Straight Party

Republican Party

Democratic Party

Kentucky Party

Federal races

U.S. Senator

Andy Barr (Republican Party)

Charles Booker (Democratic Party)

Christopher Campbell (Kentucky Party)

U.S. Representative 1st Congressional District

James R. Comer (Republican Party)

John "Drew" Williams (Democratic Party)

State and judicial races

State Representative 6th Representative District

Chris Freeland (Republican Party)

District Judge 56th Judicial District 1st Division

Brandon Knoth

District Judge 56th Judicial District 2nd Division

Matt Schalk

Constitutional Amendment 1

Yes

No

Local races

Property Valuation Administrator

Christie Cruce (Republican Party)

County Judge-Executive

Jaime Smith (Republican Party)

Jordan Hunter Stone (Democratic Party)

County Attorney

Lee Wilson (Republican Party)

County Clerk

Clayton Timmons (Republican Party)

Sheriff

Brent White (Republican Party)

Jailer

Steve Galusha (Democratic Party)

Coroner

Kris L. Dunn (Democratic Party)

Magistrate 1st Magisterial District

Bobby Cummins (Democratic Party)

Magistrate 2nd Magisterial District

Quin Sutton (Republican Party)

Magistrate 3rd Magisterial District

Jeffery Fowler (Democratic Party)

Member Board Of Education - 1st Educational District

Stephanie Gray Sharp

Tahney Rogers Williams

Member Board Of Education - 4th Educational District (Unexpired Term)

Michelle Austin

Member Board Of Education - 5th Educational District

Aimee Hidalgo-Brown

Eddyville Mayor

Greg Greene

Eddyville City Council (Vote for up to Six)

Michael Greene

Julie Wadlington

Judith T. "Judi" Stone

Dannette Baker

Leigh Ann Conger

Luther Gerald Board

Kuttawa Mayor

Skyla Jenkins Grief

Kuttawa City Council (Vote for up to Six)