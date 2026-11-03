2026 General Election Results: Lyon County
Below is a list of all of the races with at least one candidate running for office that appeared on Lyon County's ballots. WKMS will update this page with vote tallies once reporters receive full, unofficial election results from the county or the official source the county clerk has designated.
Straight Party
- Republican Party
- Democratic Party
- Kentucky Party
Federal races
U.S. Senator
- Andy Barr (Republican Party)
- Charles Booker (Democratic Party)
- Christopher Campbell (Kentucky Party)
U.S. Representative 1st Congressional District
- James R. Comer (Republican Party)
- John "Drew" Williams (Democratic Party)
State and judicial races
State Representative 6th Representative District
- Chris Freeland (Republican Party)
District Judge 56th Judicial District 1st Division
- Brandon Knoth
District Judge 56th Judicial District 2nd Division
- Matt Schalk
Constitutional Amendment 1
- Yes
- No
Local races
Property Valuation Administrator
- Christie Cruce (Republican Party)
County Judge-Executive
- Jaime Smith (Republican Party)
- Jordan Hunter Stone (Democratic Party)
County Attorney
- Lee Wilson (Republican Party)
County Clerk
- Clayton Timmons (Republican Party)
Sheriff
- Brent White (Republican Party)
Jailer
- Steve Galusha (Democratic Party)
Coroner
- Kris L. Dunn (Democratic Party)
Magistrate 1st Magisterial District
- Bobby Cummins (Democratic Party)
Magistrate 2nd Magisterial District
- Quin Sutton (Republican Party)
Magistrate 3rd Magisterial District
- Jeffery Fowler (Democratic Party)
Member Board Of Education - 1st Educational District
- Stephanie Gray Sharp
- Tahney Rogers Williams
Member Board Of Education - 4th Educational District (Unexpired Term)
- Michelle Austin
Member Board Of Education - 5th Educational District
- Aimee Hidalgo-Brown
Eddyville Mayor
- Greg Greene
Eddyville City Council (Vote for up to Six)
- Michael Greene
- Julie Wadlington
- Judith T. "Judi" Stone
- Dannette Baker
- Leigh Ann Conger
- Luther Gerald Board
Kuttawa Mayor
- Skyla Jenkins Grief
Kuttawa City Council (Vote for up to Six)
- Reagan Jenkins
- Tonya Holland
- Sandra Stark
- Vickie Morris
- Cheryl Bennett
- James Mike Hibbs
- Page Greene