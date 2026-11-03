2026 General Election Results: Hopkins County
Below is a list of all of the races with at least one candidate running for office that appeared on Hopkins County's ballots. WKMS will update this page with vote tallies once reporters receive full, unofficial election results from the county or the official source the county clerk has designated.
Straight Party
- Republican Party
- Democratic Party
- Kentucky Party
Federal races
U.S. Senator
- Andy Barr (Republican Party)
- Charles Booker (Democratic Party)
- Christopher Campbell (Kentucky Party)
U.S. Representative 1st Congressional District
- James R. Comer (Republican Party)
- John "Drew" Williams (Democratic Party)
State and judicial races
State Senator 4th Senatorial District
- Robert M. "Robby" Mills (Republican Party)
State Representative 4th Representative District
- D. Wade Williams (Republican Party)
Constitutional Amendment 1
- Yes
- No
Local races
Property Valuation Administrator
- Joe Blue (Republican Party)
County Judge-Executive
- Jack Whitfield Jr. (Republican Party)
County Attorney
- Chesley "Lee" Riddle (Republican Party)
County Clerk
- Keenan Alise Cloern (Republican Party)
Sheriff
- Charlie Young (Republican Party)
Jailer
- Mike Lewis (Republican Party)
Coroner
- Dennis H. Mayfield (Republican Party)
County Surveyor
- Thomas W. Crabtree (Democratic Party)
Magistrate 1st Magisterial District
- Ricky Lane Whitaker (Republican Party)
Magistrate 2nd Magisterial District
- Buddy Cardwell (Republican Party)
Magistrate 3rd Magisterial District
- Tim Riggs (Republican Party)
- Vicki Dickerson Thomison (Democratic Party)
Magistrate 4th Magisterial District
- Ronnie Noel (Republican Party)
- Charles Yarbrough (Democratic Party)
Magistrate 5th Magisterial District
- Chris Bowles (Republican Party)
- Billy N. Parrish (Independent)
Magistrate 6th Magisterial District
- Justin Jones (Republican Party)
- Charlie G. Beshears (Democratic Party)
Magistrate 7th Magisterial District
- Hannah Miner Myers (Republican Party)
Constable 1st Magisterial District
- David Moss (Democratic Party)
Constable 2nd Magisterial District
- Darrel R. Todd (Democratic Party)
Constable 3rd Magisterial District
- James C. Woodruff (Democratic Party)
District Judge 4th Judicial District 1st Division
- David G. Massamore
District Judge 4th Judicial District 2nd Division
- Kim Poe Gilliam
Member Board Of Education 1st Educational District (unexpired term)
- Martha Phelps
Member Board Of Education 2nd Educational District
- Steven Ray Faulk
Member Board Of Education 4th Educational District
- Nicholas Foster
Member Board Of Education Dawson Springs Independent District (vote for three)
- Michael W. Ausenbaugh
- Meredith Hyde
Member Board Of Education Dawson Springs Independent District (Unexpired Term) (Vote For Two)
- Mary Beth Drennan
Dawson Springs Mayor
- Jenny Sewell
Dawson Springs City Council (Vote For up to Six)
- Mark McGregor
- Rhonda C. Mills
- Rick Bowles
- Martha Woolsey
- Ashlee Townsend Mawdsley
Earlington Mayor
- Albert I. Jackson
Earlington City Council (vote for up to six)
- Peggy L. Babb
- Martha Jackson Crowe
- Davorian Monroe Jackson
- Laura Harvey
- Jessica Pharris
- Ann Gipson
- Vernon Gipson
- Barbara Ann Shelton
Hanson Mayor
- Brandon Marsh
- Jimmy Epley
Hanson City Commissioners (Vote For up to Four)
- Emily Williams
- Annamary Lecornu
- Felicia Greer
- Chuck Holzknecht
- Teresa J. Anthony
Madisonville Mayor
- Kevin Cotton
- Jacob Adams
Madisonville City Council Ward 1
- Misty Lee Cavanaugh
- John S. Dunning
Madisonville City Council Ward 2
- Marvin D. Hightower
Madisonville City Council Ward 3
- Adam Townsend
Madisonville City CouncilWard 4
- Larry W. Noffsinger
Madisonville City Council Ward 5
- Debbie Enoch
- Frank Stevenson
Madisonville City Council Ward 6
- Kim McMurtrie Jones
- Ricky R. "Rik" Woosley
Mortons Gap Mayor
- Chris Phelps
Mortons Gap City Council (Vote for up to Six)
- Ricky Boling
- Angela L. Creekmur
- Tammy Vandiver
- Wendy Smith
- Kody Appleby
- Kimberly Proffitt
Nebo Mayor
- Jackie "Ace" Pearce
- Karen Lantrip
Nebo City Commissioners (Vote For up to Four)
- Joseph N. Cates
- Alisha Menser
- Charles "Juddy" Jarrell
- Keitha Burden
Nortonville Mayor
- Scotty Harvey
- M. Paul McPeek
Nortonville City Council (vote for up to six)
- James K. Harrison
- Danny E. Gunn
- Candace A. Ashby
- Greg "Cooksey" Rodgers
- Kristal P. Stanley
- Troy Whitehair
St. Charles Mayor
- Robinett Woodruff
- Shelia Faye Suttles
St. Charles City Commissioners (Vote For up to Four)
- Kathy Huddleston
- Mary Ann Smith
- Darlene Adamson
- Leo Huddleston
White Plains Mayor
- Michael Williams
- Harry Highfill
White Plains City Commissioners (Vote For up to Four)
- David Dunlap
- Tammy Askew
- Jefferey Farmer
- Danielle Groves