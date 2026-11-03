2026 General Election Results: Hopkins County

Below is a list of all of the races with at least one candidate running for office that appeared on Hopkins County's ballots. WKMS will update this page with vote tallies once reporters receive full, unofficial election results from the county or the official source the county clerk has designated.

Straight Party

Republican Party

Democratic Party

Kentucky Party

Federal races

U.S. Senator

Andy Barr (Republican Party)

Charles Booker (Democratic Party)

Christopher Campbell (Kentucky Party)

U.S. Representative 1st Congressional District

James R. Comer (Republican Party)

John "Drew" Williams (Democratic Party)

State and judicial races

State Senator 4th Senatorial District

Robert M. "Robby" Mills (Republican Party)

State Representative 4th Representative District

D. Wade Williams (Republican Party)

Constitutional Amendment 1

Yes

No

Local races

Property Valuation Administrator

Joe Blue (Republican Party)

County Judge-Executive

Jack Whitfield Jr. (Republican Party)

County Attorney

Chesley "Lee" Riddle (Republican Party)

County Clerk

Keenan Alise Cloern (Republican Party)

Sheriff

Charlie Young (Republican Party)

Jailer

Mike Lewis (Republican Party)

Coroner

Dennis H. Mayfield (Republican Party)

County Surveyor

Thomas W. Crabtree (Democratic Party)

Magistrate 1st Magisterial District

Ricky Lane Whitaker (Republican Party)

Magistrate 2nd Magisterial District

Buddy Cardwell (Republican Party)

Magistrate 3rd Magisterial District

Tim Riggs (Republican Party)

Vicki Dickerson Thomison (Democratic Party)

Magistrate 4th Magisterial District

Ronnie Noel (Republican Party)

Charles Yarbrough (Democratic Party)

Magistrate 5th Magisterial District

Chris Bowles (Republican Party)

Billy N. Parrish (Independent)

Magistrate 6th Magisterial District

Justin Jones (Republican Party)

Charlie G. Beshears (Democratic Party)

Magistrate 7th Magisterial District

Hannah Miner Myers (Republican Party)

Constable 1st Magisterial District

David Moss (Democratic Party)

Constable 2nd Magisterial District

Darrel R. Todd (Democratic Party)

Constable 3rd Magisterial District

James C. Woodruff (Democratic Party)

District Judge 4th Judicial District 1st Division

David G. Massamore

District Judge 4th Judicial District 2nd Division

Kim Poe Gilliam

Member Board Of Education 1st Educational District (unexpired term)

Martha Phelps

Member Board Of Education 2nd Educational District

Steven Ray Faulk

Member Board Of Education 4th Educational District

Nicholas Foster

Member Board Of Education Dawson Springs Independent District (vote for three)

Michael W. Ausenbaugh

Meredith Hyde

Member Board Of Education Dawson Springs Independent District (Unexpired Term) (Vote For Two)

Mary Beth Drennan

Dawson Springs Mayor

Jenny Sewell

Dawson Springs City Council (Vote For up to Six)

Mark McGregor

Rhonda C. Mills

Rick Bowles

Martha Woolsey

Ashlee Townsend Mawdsley

Earlington Mayor

Albert I. Jackson

Earlington City Council (vote for up to six)

Peggy L. Babb

Martha Jackson Crowe

Davorian Monroe Jackson

Laura Harvey

Jessica Pharris

Ann Gipson

Vernon Gipson

Barbara Ann Shelton

Hanson Mayor

Brandon Marsh

Jimmy Epley

Hanson City Commissioners (Vote For up to Four)

Emily Williams

Annamary Lecornu

Felicia Greer

Chuck Holzknecht

Teresa J. Anthony

Madisonville Mayor

Kevin Cotton

Jacob Adams

Madisonville City Council Ward 1

Misty Lee Cavanaugh

John S. Dunning

Madisonville City Council Ward 2

Marvin D. Hightower

Madisonville City Council Ward 3

Adam Townsend

Madisonville City CouncilWard 4

Larry W. Noffsinger

Madisonville City Council Ward 5

Debbie Enoch

Frank Stevenson

Madisonville City Council Ward 6

Kim McMurtrie Jones

Ricky R. "Rik" Woosley

Mortons Gap Mayor

Chris Phelps

Mortons Gap City Council (Vote for up to Six)

Ricky Boling

Angela L. Creekmur

Tammy Vandiver

Wendy Smith

Kody Appleby

Kimberly Proffitt

Nebo Mayor

Jackie "Ace" Pearce

Karen Lantrip

Nebo City Commissioners (Vote For up to Four)

Joseph N. Cates

Alisha Menser

Charles "Juddy" Jarrell

Keitha Burden

Nortonville Mayor

Scotty Harvey

M. Paul McPeek

Nortonville City Council (vote for up to six)

James K. Harrison

Danny E. Gunn

Candace A. Ashby

Greg "Cooksey" Rodgers

Kristal P. Stanley

Troy Whitehair

St. Charles Mayor

Robinett Woodruff

Shelia Faye Suttles

St. Charles City Commissioners (Vote For up to Four)

Kathy Huddleston

Mary Ann Smith

Darlene Adamson

Leo Huddleston

White Plains Mayor

Michael Williams

Harry Highfill

White Plains City Commissioners (Vote For up to Four)