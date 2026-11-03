2026 General Election Results: Hopkins County
Below is a list of all of the races with at least one candidate running for office that appeared on Hopkins County's ballots. WKMS will update this page with vote tallies once reporters receive full, unofficial election results from the county or the official source the county clerk has designated.
Straight Party
- Republican Party
- Democratic Party
- Kentucky Party
Federal races
U.S. Senator
- Andy Barr (Republican Party)
- Charles Booker (Democratic Party)
- Christopher Campbell (Kentucky Party)
U.S. Representative 1st Congressional District
- James R. Comer (Republican Party)
- John "Drew" Williams (Democratic Party)
State and judicial races
State Representative 2nd Representative District
- Kim Holloway (Republican Party)
Constitutional Amendment 1
- Yes
- No
Local races
Property Valuation Administrator
- Lee Martin (Republican Party)
County Judge-Executive
- Todd Hayden (Republican Party)
County Attorney
- John R. Cunningham (Republican Party)
County Clerk
- Kimberly D. Gills (Republican Party)
Sheriff
- Jon Hayden (Republican Party)
Jailer
- Kelli Krill Elliott (Republican Party)
County Commissioner 1st District
- Dannie "Bubba" Winfrey (Republican Party)
- Johnny L. Jackson (Democratic Party)
County Commissioner 2nd District
- Tyler Goodman (Republican Party)
County Commissioner 3rd District
- Al Chandler (Republican Party)
Coroner
- Brad Jones (Republican Party)
Constable 2nd Magisterial District
- Mike Riley (Republican Party)
Constable - 3rd Magisterial District
- Charles Harp (Republican Party)
Wingo Mayor
- Charles Shelby (Republican Party)
Wingo City Commissioners (Vote For Up To Four)
- Tana Mays Jones (Republican Party)
- Steven Joe Bunch (Republican Party)
Member Board Of Education 1st Educational District
- Sarah Wilson
Member Board Of Education 2nd Educational District (Unexpired Term)
- Sean K. Stonecipher
Member Board Of Education 5th Educational District
- Jennifer Thomas
Member Board Of Education Mayfield Independent School District (Vote For Three)
- Michelle Arnett
- Lorane Smith
- Joe D. Green
Mayfield Mayor
- Tim Choate
- Derrick Parrott
Mayfield City Council (Vote For up to Ten)
- Steven Elder
- Colt Haley
- Reanna Olive
- Lauren Carr
- Barry McDonald
- Chuck Whitnell
- Johnny "The Real" Jackson
- Jana Bennett Adams
- Jodie Hansen
- Jaymeson Kane McCord
- Aubrent Crisp
- Brad Rodgers
- Landon Arnett