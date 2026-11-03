2026 General Election Results: Hopkins County

Below is a list of all of the races with at least one candidate running for office that appeared on Hopkins County's ballots. WKMS will update this page with vote tallies once reporters receive full, unofficial election results from the county or the official source the county clerk has designated.

Straight Party

Republican Party

Democratic Party

Kentucky Party

Federal races

U.S. Senator

Andy Barr (Republican Party)

Charles Booker (Democratic Party)

Christopher Campbell (Kentucky Party)

U.S. Representative 1st Congressional District

James R. Comer (Republican Party)

John "Drew" Williams (Democratic Party)

State and judicial races

State Representative 2nd Representative District

Kim Holloway (Republican Party)

Constitutional Amendment 1

Yes

No

Local races

Property Valuation Administrator

Lee Martin (Republican Party)

County Judge-Executive

Todd Hayden (Republican Party)

County Attorney

John R. Cunningham (Republican Party)

County Clerk

Kimberly D. Gills (Republican Party)

Sheriff

Jon Hayden (Republican Party)

Jailer

Kelli Krill Elliott (Republican Party)

County Commissioner 1st District

Dannie "Bubba" Winfrey (Republican Party)

Johnny L. Jackson (Democratic Party)

County Commissioner 2nd District

Tyler Goodman (Republican Party)

County Commissioner 3rd District

Al Chandler (Republican Party)

Coroner

Brad Jones (Republican Party)

Constable 2nd Magisterial District

Mike Riley (Republican Party)

Constable - 3rd Magisterial District

Charles Harp (Republican Party)

Wingo Mayor

Charles Shelby (Republican Party)

Wingo City Commissioners (Vote For Up To Four)

Tana Mays Jones (Republican Party)

Steven Joe Bunch (Republican Party)

Member Board Of Education 1st Educational District

Sarah Wilson

Member Board Of Education 2nd Educational District (Unexpired Term)

Sean K. Stonecipher

Member Board Of Education 5th Educational District

Jennifer Thomas

Member Board Of Education Mayfield Independent School District (Vote For Three)

Michelle Arnett

Lorane Smith

Joe D. Green

Mayfield Mayor

Tim Choate

Derrick Parrott

Mayfield City Council (Vote For up to Ten)