2026 General Election Results: Calloway County
Below is a list of all of the races with at least one candidate running for office that appeared on Calloway County's ballots. WKMS will update this page with vote tallies once reporters receive full, unofficial election results from the county or the official source the county clerk has designated.
Straight Party
- Republican Party
- Democratic Party
- Kentucky Party
Federal races
U.S. Senator
- Andy Barr (Republican Party)
- Charles Booker (Democratic Party)
- Christopher Campbell (Kentucky Party)
U.S. Representative 1st Congressional District
- James R. Comer (Republican Party)
- John "Drew" Williams (Democratic Party)
State and judicial races
State Representative 5th Representative District
- Mary Beth Imes (Republican Party)
District Judge 42nd Judicial District
- Chris Hendricks
Constitutional Amendment 1
- Yes
- No
Local races
Property Valuation Administrator
- Nikki McMillen-Crouch (Republican Party)
County Judge-Executive
- Paul W. Rister (Republican Party)
- Boone F. Chambers (Independent)
- Gidget Manning (Independent)
County Attorney
- K. Bryan Ernstberger (Republican Party)
County Clerk
- Antonia D. Faulkner (Democratic Party)
Sheriff
- Nicky J. Knight (Republican Party)
Jailer
- Brad Rowland (Republican Party)
Coroner
- Ricky Garland (Republican Party)
Magistrate 1st Magisterial District
- Ricky Stewart (Republican Party)
Magistrate 2nd Magisterial District
- Larry G. Crutcher (Republican Party)
Magistrate 3rd Magisterial District
- Cole Houston (Republican Party)
Magistrate 4th Magisterial District
- Darrell Beane (Republican Party)
- Davin Tabers (Democratic Party)
Constable 1st Magisterial District
- Jedediah Lamb (Republican Party)
Constable 3rd Magisterial District
- Tim Stone (Democratic Party)
Constable 4th Magisterial District
- Chesley Thomas (Republican Party)
- Brandon Jay Eldridge (Democratic Party)
Member Board of Education - 1st Educational District
- Jay Housden
Member Board of Education - 3rd Educational District
- Kelly Overbey
Member Board of Education Murray Independent School District (Vote for Three)
- Ben Arnett
- Mallory Rudolph Howard
- Shawn Franklin Smee
Hazel Mayor
- Lori Charlton
Hazel City Council (Vote for up to Six)
- Elizabeth Garrett
- Gail Jones
- Sharon Denise Provine
- Jackie Smith
- Jodi M. Hanneman
Murray Mayor
- Danny O. Hudspeth
Murray City Council (Vote For up to Twelve)
- Thomas Hornbuckle Jr.
- Adao "AJ" Cunha
- Jeremy Bell
- Martha R. "Marti" Erwin
- Rose Ross
- Sue Hood
- Holly N. Blalock-Herod
- Gayle Rogers
- Monty McCuiston
- Linda Avery
- Alice Rouse
- Marty Futrell
- Wesley Bolin
- Bonnie C. Higginson
- Linda Cherry
- William C. Adams III
- Ken Claud