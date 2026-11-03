2026 General Election Results: Calloway County

Below is a list of all of the races with at least one candidate running for office that appeared on Calloway County's ballots. WKMS will update this page with vote tallies once reporters receive full, unofficial election results from the county or the official source the county clerk has designated.

Straight Party

Republican Party

Democratic Party

Kentucky Party

Federal races

U.S. Senator

Andy Barr (Republican Party)

Charles Booker (Democratic Party)

Christopher Campbell (Kentucky Party)

U.S. Representative 1st Congressional District

James R. Comer (Republican Party)

John "Drew" Williams (Democratic Party)

State and judicial races

State Representative 5th Representative District

Mary Beth Imes (Republican Party)

District Judge 42nd Judicial District

Chris Hendricks

Constitutional Amendment 1

Yes

No

Local races

Property Valuation Administrator

Nikki McMillen-Crouch (Republican Party)

County Judge-Executive

Paul W. Rister (Republican Party)

Boone F. Chambers (Independent)

Gidget Manning (Independent)

County Attorney

K. Bryan Ernstberger (Republican Party)

County Clerk

Antonia D. Faulkner (Democratic Party)

Sheriff

Nicky J. Knight (Republican Party)

Jailer

Brad Rowland (Republican Party)

Coroner

Ricky Garland (Republican Party)

Magistrate 1st Magisterial District

Ricky Stewart (Republican Party)

Magistrate 2nd Magisterial District

Larry G. Crutcher (Republican Party)

Magistrate 3rd Magisterial District

Cole Houston (Republican Party)

Magistrate 4th Magisterial District

Darrell Beane (Republican Party)

Davin Tabers (Democratic Party)

Constable 1st Magisterial District

Jedediah Lamb (Republican Party)

Constable 3rd Magisterial District

Tim Stone (Democratic Party)

Constable 4th Magisterial District

Chesley Thomas (Republican Party)

Brandon Jay Eldridge (Democratic Party)

Member Board of Education - 1st Educational District

Jay Housden

Member Board of Education - 3rd Educational District

Kelly Overbey

Member Board of Education Murray Independent School District (Vote for Three)

Ben Arnett

Mallory Rudolph Howard

Shawn Franklin Smee

Hazel Mayor

Lori Charlton

Hazel City Council (Vote for up to Six)

Elizabeth Garrett

Gail Jones

Sharon Denise Provine

Jackie Smith

Jodi M. Hanneman

Murray Mayor

Danny O. Hudspeth

Murray City Council (Vote For up to Twelve)