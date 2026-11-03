2026 General Election Results: Livingston County
Below is a list of all of the races with at least one candidate running for office that appeared on Livingston County's ballots. WKMS will update this page with vote tallies once reporters receive full, unofficial election results from the county or the official source the county clerk has designated.
Straight Party
- Republican Party
- Democratic Party
- Kentucky Party
Federal races
U.S Senator
- Andy Barr (Republican Party)
- Charles Booker (Democratic Party)
- Christopher Campbell (Kentucky Party)
U.S. Representative 1st Congressional District
- James R. Comer (Republican Party)
- John "Drew" Williams (Democratic Party)
State and judicial races
State Senator 2nd Senatorial District
- Danny Carroll (Republican Party)
State Representative 3rd Representative District
- Randy Bridges (Republican Party)
- Michael McVicker (Democratic Party)
District Judge 56th Judicial District 1st Division
- Brandon Knoth
District Judge 56th Judicial District 2nd Division
- Matt Schalk
Constitutional Amendment 1
- Yes
- No
Local races
Property Valuation Administrator
- Elisha Hubbard Harp (Republican Party)
County Judge-Executive
- Michael Williams (Republican Party)
- Teris Swanson (Democratic Party)
County Attorney
- Allen Wilson (Republican Party)
County Clerk
- Sonya Williams (Republican Party)
Sheriff
- Glenn Gordon (Republican Party)
Jailer
- Benjamin "Benji" Guill (Republican Party)
Coroner
- Jeff Armstrong (Republican Party)
Magistrate 1st Magisterial District
- Bill Lipham (Republican Party)
Magistrate 2nd Magisterial District
- James Mark Long (Republican Party)
- Chuck Walker (Democratic Party)
Magistrate 3rd Magisterial District
- Brad Hunter (Republican Party)
Magistrate 4th Magisterial District
- Zackery Thomas Champion (Republican Party)
- Terry Teitloff (Democratic Party)
Constable 3rd Magisterial District
- Gary Allen Ivy (Republican Party)
Member Board Of Education - 1st Educational District
- Christine Thompson
Member Board Of Education - 5th Educational District
- Terry Watson
Carrsville Mayor
- Deana Gerding
Grand Rivers Mayor
- Brian "Tom" Moodie
- Addyson R. Sledd
Grand Rivers City Council (Vote For up to Six)
- Tom Loyd
- Betty Hinrichs
- Jeff Hardin
- Michael O' Leary
- Wanda Evans
- Tammy Dawes
- John Blackburn
- Don Lowery
Salem Mayor
- Gary Damron
Salem City Commissioners (Vote For up to Four)
- Brandon Deboe
- Darryl Chittenden
- Tiffany Newcomb
- Craig Dossett
Smithland Mayor
- William T. Hesser
Smithland City Commissioners (Vote For Up To Four)
- Kayla Curry
- Glenda J. Gentry
- Terry Cobb
- Anna Taylor