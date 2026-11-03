2026 General Election Results: Livingston County

Below is a list of all of the races with at least one candidate running for office that appeared on Livingston County's ballots. WKMS will update this page with vote tallies once reporters receive full, unofficial election results from the county or the official source the county clerk has designated.

Straight Party

Republican Party

Democratic Party

Kentucky Party

Federal races

U.S Senator

Andy Barr (Republican Party)

Charles Booker (Democratic Party)

Christopher Campbell (Kentucky Party)

U.S. Representative 1st Congressional District

James R. Comer (Republican Party)

John "Drew" Williams (Democratic Party)

State and judicial races

State Senator 2nd Senatorial District

Danny Carroll (Republican Party)

State Representative 3rd Representative District

Randy Bridges (Republican Party)

Michael McVicker (Democratic Party)

District Judge 56th Judicial District 1st Division

Brandon Knoth

District Judge 56th Judicial District 2nd Division

Matt Schalk

Constitutional Amendment 1

Yes

No

Local races

Property Valuation Administrator

Elisha Hubbard Harp (Republican Party)

County Judge-Executive

Michael Williams (Republican Party)

Teris Swanson (Democratic Party)

County Attorney

Allen Wilson (Republican Party)

County Clerk

Sonya Williams (Republican Party)

Sheriff

Glenn Gordon (Republican Party)

Jailer

Benjamin "Benji" Guill (Republican Party)

Coroner

Jeff Armstrong (Republican Party)

Magistrate 1st Magisterial District

Bill Lipham (Republican Party)

Magistrate 2nd Magisterial District

James Mark Long (Republican Party)

Chuck Walker (Democratic Party)

Magistrate 3rd Magisterial District

Brad Hunter (Republican Party)

Magistrate 4th Magisterial District

Zackery Thomas Champion (Republican Party)

Terry Teitloff (Democratic Party)

Constable 3rd Magisterial District

Gary Allen Ivy (Republican Party)

Member Board Of Education - 1st Educational District

Christine Thompson

Member Board Of Education - 5th Educational District

Terry Watson

Carrsville Mayor

Deana Gerding

Grand Rivers Mayor

Brian "Tom" Moodie

Addyson R. Sledd

Grand Rivers City Council (Vote For up to Six)

Tom Loyd

Betty Hinrichs

Jeff Hardin

Michael O' Leary

Wanda Evans

Tammy Dawes

John Blackburn

Don Lowery

Salem Mayor

Gary Damron

Salem City Commissioners (Vote For up to Four)

Brandon Deboe

Darryl Chittenden

Tiffany Newcomb

Craig Dossett

Smithland Mayor

William T. Hesser

Smithland City Commissioners (Vote For Up To Four)