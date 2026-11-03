2026 General Election Results: Crittenden County
Below is a list of all of the races with at least one candidate running for office that appeared on Crittenden County's ballots. WKMS will update this page with vote tallies once reporters receive full, unofficial election results from the county or the official source the county clerk has designated.
Straight Party
- Republican Party
- Democratic Party
- Kentucky Party
Federal races
U.S. Senator
- Andy Barr (Republican Party)
- Charles Booker (Democratic Party)
- Christopher Campbell (Kentucky Party)
U.S. Representative 1st Congressional District
- James R. Comer (Republican Party)
- John "Drew" Williams (Democratic Party)
State and judicial races
State Representative 12th Representative District
- Jim Gooch Jr. (Republican Party)
District Judge 5th Judicial District
- Ben Leonard
Constitutional Amendment 1
- Yes
- No
Local races
Property Valuation Administrator
- Todd Perryman (Republican Party)
County Judge-Executive
- Perry A. Newcom (Republican Party)
County Attorney
- Chad Eric Nelson (Republican Party)
County Clerk
- Daryl K. Tabor (Republican Party)
Sheriff
- Evan Franklin Head (Republican Party)
Jailer
- Robert P. Kirk (Republican Party)
Coroner
- Bradley R. Gilbert (Republican Party)
Magistrate 1st Magisterial District
- Danny Allen Fowler (Republican Party)
Magistrate 2nd Magisterial District
- Matt Grimes (Republican Party)
Magistrate 3rd Magisterial District
- Pamela A. Todd (Republican Party)
Magistrate 4th Magisterial District
- Chadwick Wayne Thomas (Republican Party)
Constable 3rd Magisterial District
- Paul Beard (Republican Party)
Constable 4th Magisterial District
- Lynn Goodrich (Republican Party)
Magistrate 5th Magisterial District
- Brennan P. Cruce (Republican Party)
Constable 5th Magisterial District
- Gregory J. Rushing (Republican Party)
Magistrate 6th Magisterial District
- Craig B. Gilland - Republican Party
Soil and Water Conservation District Supervisors (Vote for Three)
- Robert Glinke
- John Croft
Member Board of Education - 2nd Educational District
- James Eric Larue
Member Board of Education - 5th Educational District
- Ryan McDaniel
Marion Mayor
- D'Anna Browning
Marion City Council (Vote for up to Six)
- Taylor Davis
- Ricky Winders
- Scott E. Tabor
- Cutter D. Singleton
- Randy Dunn
- Bobby Belt
- Jayden K. Carlson
- Dwight Sherer