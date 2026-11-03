2026 General Election Results: Crittenden County

Below is a list of all of the races with at least one candidate running for office that appeared on Crittenden County's ballots. WKMS will update this page with vote tallies once reporters receive full, unofficial election results from the county or the official source the county clerk has designated.

Straight Party

Republican Party

Democratic Party

Kentucky Party

Federal races

U.S. Senator

Andy Barr (Republican Party)

Charles Booker (Democratic Party)

Christopher Campbell (Kentucky Party)

U.S. Representative 1st Congressional District

James R. Comer (Republican Party)

John "Drew" Williams (Democratic Party)

State and judicial races

State Representative 12th Representative District

Jim Gooch Jr. (Republican Party)

District Judge 5th Judicial District

Ben Leonard

Constitutional Amendment 1

Yes

No

Local races

Property Valuation Administrator

Todd Perryman (Republican Party)

County Judge-Executive

Perry A. Newcom (Republican Party)

County Attorney

Chad Eric Nelson (Republican Party)

County Clerk

Daryl K. Tabor (Republican Party)

Sheriff

Evan Franklin Head (Republican Party)

Jailer

Robert P. Kirk (Republican Party)

Coroner

Bradley R. Gilbert (Republican Party)

Magistrate 1st Magisterial District

Danny Allen Fowler (Republican Party)

Magistrate 2nd Magisterial District

Matt Grimes (Republican Party)

Magistrate 3rd Magisterial District

Pamela A. Todd (Republican Party)

Magistrate 4th Magisterial District

Chadwick Wayne Thomas (Republican Party)

Constable 3rd Magisterial District

Paul Beard (Republican Party)

Constable 4th Magisterial District

Lynn Goodrich (Republican Party)

Magistrate 5th Magisterial District

Brennan P. Cruce (Republican Party)

Constable 5th Magisterial District

Gregory J. Rushing (Republican Party)

Magistrate 6th Magisterial District

Craig B. Gilland - Republican Party

Soil and Water Conservation District Supervisors (Vote for Three)

Robert Glinke

John Croft

Member Board of Education - 2nd Educational District

James Eric Larue

Member Board of Education - 5th Educational District

Ryan McDaniel

Marion Mayor

D'Anna Browning

Marion City Council (Vote for up to Six)