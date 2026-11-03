2026 General Election Results: Fulton County

Below is a list of all of the races with at least one candidate running for office that appeared on Fulton County's ballots. WKMS will update this page with vote tallies once reporters receive full, unofficial election results from the county or the official source the county clerk has designated.

Straight Party

Republican Party

Democratic Party

Kentucky Party

Federal races

U.S. Senator

Andy Barr (Republican Party)

Charles Booker (Democratic Party)

Christopher Campbell (Kentucky Party)

U.S. Representative 1st Congressional District

James R. Comer (Republican Party)

John "Drew" Williams (Democratic Party)

State and judicial races

State Representative 1st Representative District

Steven Jack Rudy (Republican Party)

District Judge 1st Judicial District

Mark Stephen Medlin

Circuit Commonwealth’s Attorney 1st Judicial Circuit (Unexpired Term)

Grace E. Stewart (Republican Party)

Constitutional Amendment 1

Yes

No

Local races

Property Valuation Administrator

Chad Everett (Democratic Party)

County Judge-Executive

Rob Coffey (Republican Party)

Christopher Wade Adams (Democratic Party)

County Attorney

Amanda A. ‘Mindy’ Major (Democratic Party)

County Clerk

Naomi T. Jones (Democratic Party)

Sheriff

Chad A. Parker (Democratic Party)

Jailer

James Bridges (Republican Party)

Elizabeth Easley (Democratic Party)

Coroner

Timothy Darren Hulin (Democratic Party)

Magistrate 1st Magisterial District

Milton Dean (Democratic Party)

Magistrate 2nd Magisterial District

Nathan Campbell (Republican Party)

Michael J. “Mike” Cash (Democratic Party)

Magistrate 3rd Magisterial District

Matt Moss (Democratic Party)

Magistrate 4th Magisterial District

Brandon Uzzle (Republican Party)

Chris Garrigus (Democratic Party)

Constable 3rd Magisterial District

Leonard Smith (Democratic Party)

Member Board of Education - 1st Educational District

Barry Patrick

Member Board of Education - 2nd Educational District

Robert Garrigan

Member Board of Education - 4th Educational District

Kimberly D. Hagler

David Shawn Thomas

Nicholas Peckham

Member Board of Education Fulton Independent School District (Vote for Three)

Diana Penney

Rea Jones

Lenny Hohlbein

Austin Ferrell

Lori Atterberry

Fulton Mayor

Brandon R. Gallimore

David S. Prater Jr.

Fulton City Commissioners (Vote for up to Four)

Erick Flores

Jon Paitsel

Kevin M. Kelley

Elaine Forrester

Darcy Linn

Eddie Crittendon

Roger Colson

Jeffery L. Vaughn

Harold “Flip” Hutcherson

Hickman Mayor

Barak Choate

Gerald “Jethro” Mack

Charles Choate

Hickman City Commissioners (Vote for up to Four)