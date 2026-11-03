2026 General Election Results: Fulton County
Below is a list of all of the races with at least one candidate running for office that appeared on Fulton County's ballots. WKMS will update this page with vote tallies once reporters receive full, unofficial election results from the county or the official source the county clerk has designated.
Straight Party
- Republican Party
- Democratic Party
- Kentucky Party
Federal races
U.S. Senator
- Andy Barr (Republican Party)
- Charles Booker (Democratic Party)
- Christopher Campbell (Kentucky Party)
U.S. Representative 1st Congressional District
- James R. Comer (Republican Party)
- John "Drew" Williams (Democratic Party)
State and judicial races
State Representative 1st Representative District
- Steven Jack Rudy (Republican Party)
District Judge 1st Judicial District
- Mark Stephen Medlin
Circuit Commonwealth’s Attorney 1st Judicial Circuit (Unexpired Term)
- Grace E. Stewart (Republican Party)
Constitutional Amendment 1
- Yes
- No
Local races
Property Valuation Administrator
- Chad Everett (Democratic Party)
County Judge-Executive
- Rob Coffey (Republican Party)
- Christopher Wade Adams (Democratic Party)
County Attorney
- Amanda A. ‘Mindy’ Major (Democratic Party)
County Clerk
- Naomi T. Jones (Democratic Party)
Sheriff
- Chad A. Parker (Democratic Party)
Jailer
- James Bridges (Republican Party)
- Elizabeth Easley (Democratic Party)
Coroner
- Timothy Darren Hulin (Democratic Party)
Magistrate 1st Magisterial District
- Milton Dean (Democratic Party)
Magistrate 2nd Magisterial District
- Nathan Campbell (Republican Party)
- Michael J. “Mike” Cash (Democratic Party)
Magistrate 3rd Magisterial District
- Matt Moss (Democratic Party)
Magistrate 4th Magisterial District
- Brandon Uzzle (Republican Party)
- Chris Garrigus (Democratic Party)
Constable 3rd Magisterial District
- Leonard Smith (Democratic Party)
Member Board of Education - 1st Educational District
- Barry Patrick
Member Board of Education - 2nd Educational District
- Robert Garrigan
Member Board of Education - 4th Educational District
- Kimberly D. Hagler
- David Shawn Thomas
- Nicholas Peckham
Member Board of Education Fulton Independent School District (Vote for Three)
- Diana Penney
- Rea Jones
- Lenny Hohlbein
- Austin Ferrell
- Lori Atterberry
Fulton Mayor
- Brandon R. Gallimore
- David S. Prater Jr.
Fulton City Commissioners (Vote for up to Four)
- Erick Flores
- Jon Paitsel
- Kevin M. Kelley
- Elaine Forrester
- Darcy Linn
- Eddie Crittendon
- Roger Colson
- Jeffery L. Vaughn
- Harold “Flip” Hutcherson
Hickman Mayor
- Barak Choate
- Gerald “Jethro” Mack
- Charles Choate
Hickman City Commissioners (Vote for up to Four)
- Jeff Wilkerson
- John Wiley Gannon
- Kyle Kimmons
- Jane Parker
- Samantha McClure
- Wendy J. Duncan
- Heath Carlton
- Caleb McClure
- Richard Holloway
- Joseph A. Vanden Raaf