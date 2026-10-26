Not a ‘David and Goliath race’: Dems challenge long-standing Republicans in KY House races

John “Drew” Williams has put around 140,000 miles on his car since he began running as a Democratic challenger to incumbent Republican U.S. Rep. James Comer last year.

That’s amounted to about 15 oil changes, but Williams has traveled across the 1st Congressional District, which spans from West Kentucky to Frankfort.

“I knew that even if it was just me and my car and $30,000 by the end of the campaign, I would at least be able to put a different kind of bend into it than typically was done,” Williams said of his campaign. He previously worked on Democratic campaigns in the district and with a county Democratic party.

Williams is not alone in challenging a Republican in what are considered solid red congressional districts in Kentucky. Race raters like The Cook Political Report call Kentucky’s 1st, 2nd, 4th and 5th Congressional Districts very safe Republican territories. The Kentucky Lantern spoke to some of the candidates running what appear to be long-shot campaigns. Democratic U.S. Rep. Morgan McGarvey appears to be safe in the 3rd Congressional District and faces GOP challenger Maria Teresa Rodriguez. The 6th Congressional District, an open seat, is close between Democrat Zach Dembo and Republican Ralph Alvarado.

Megan Wingfield, who is the Democrat running against U.S. Rep. Brett Guthrie in the 2nd Congressional District, said she disagreed with the notion that the district is solid red. Guthrie has represented the area since first being elected in 2008.

“I tell folks all the time, Congressman Guthrie has no one to blame but himself for me stepping into this race because had he just listened to us, perhaps I wouldn’t have felt it necessary to try to go and be the voice for my community, and try to fight for everyday working-class Kentuckians, regardless of what the little letter is beside their name,” Wingfield said.

She added that she’s heard a lot from voters in the district on local issues, like data centers. In recent months, a proposal by Kentucky Industrial Alliance to build a hyperscale data center near Mammoth Cave National Park in Barren County has raised a lot of controversy. Other topics include affordability issues like buying groceries and gas, paying bills and having access to health care.

“So, if he feels safe and secure in his seat, then to me, that’s just another testament of how he’s not actually paying attention to what’s happening here,” Wingfield said.

Out in Eastern Kentucky, Prestonsburg attorney Ned Pillersdorf is running against incumbent U.S. Rep. Hal Rogers, who has become known as the “Dean of the House” as the body’s longest serving member. He was first elected in 1981.

While Rogers is widely expected to get another term in Congress, Pillersdorf has gained support from notable Eastern Kentucky Democrats, like former Gov. Paul Patton. In an ad supporting Pillersdorf, Patton made an issue of Rogers’ age, saying: “I’m 89 years old — about the same as Rogers — and I’m too old for Congress.”

Before releasing the ad online, Pillersdorf held a small town hall in Knott County. Afterwards, he told the Lantern “I don’t think it’s a David and Goliath race” and he was seeing an increase in donations to his campaign amid Trump’s war in Iran and rising gas prices. As of Oct. 22, Pillersdorf’s campaign had about $368,000 while Rogers’ had about $973,000.

“Admittedly, when I first started out, I had people tell me it’s uphill. I’m not hearing that anymore,” Pillersdorf said.

‘It’s not about winning all the time’

Wingfield, who is a mechanic and an activist in her community, said that she has heard some Democrats view running in what’s seen as Republican territory as a “lost cause.” Some candidates have even tried to switch parties in hopes of getting elected.

She said she tries to tell others that “it’s not about winning all the time.”

Austin Anthony / Kentucky Lantern Megan Wingfield of Bowling Green chants and marches while holding a banner reading “Free Ernesto” during the “No Kings” protest in Bowling Green, Ky., on Saturday, June 14, 2025. The banner refers to the recent detainment of local teenager Ernesto Manuel-Andres by ICE, despite his legal status. He was later released.

“It’s more important that we challenge these folks, challenge these incumbents who’ve been comfortable and sitting there for a long time, and make them less comfortable and actually perhaps maybe make them work a little bit for the first time in a long time, and if we can even just move the needle just a little bit, then that is a win to me,” Wingfield added.

Back out in West Kentucky, Williams said he felt like his own campaign was partly about building infrastructure to “move the needle more to the center, even if we don’t win.” That connection with voters can play a role in future elections, he said.

“Where a lot of these counties started off in May of last year compared to where we are now is a completely different beast, and so I’m excited about that and whatnot,” Williams continued. “And so we’ve gained ground regardless of whether or not we change seats … I mean politics is really 10- and 15-year projects and a lot of people think it’s always election after election, but you got to take those lumps.”

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 3. Early voting in Kentucky begins Thursday, Oct. 29.

This article was originally reported by the Kentucky Lantern.