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2026 General Election results from Illinois

WKMS
Published November 3, 2026 at 6:50 PM CST
Derek Operle

Voters across Kentucky weighed in on candidates for local government leaders and for lawmakers that will represent them in Frankfort – and Washington, D.C. – on Tuesday.

You can see updated on Illinois election results from our partners at Capitol News Illinois as ballots are counted or view statewide results below:

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As polls close across the commonwealth, WKMS will post local results as they’re tallied in western Kentucky. To see live updates on Kentucky's statewide races via the Associated Press, check out Kentucky Public Radio’s results page. For coverage of races in Tennessee, our partners at Nashville’s WPLN will also be updating results pages as ballots are counted.
Tags
Government & Politics Illinois Elections
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