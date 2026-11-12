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Blackburn appoints a committee to review Tennessee's Department of Children’s Services

WPLN | By Alexis Marshall
Published November 12, 2026 at 12:01 PM CST
Marsha Blackburn addresses reporters the morning after winning the race for Tennessee governor on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2026.
Marianna Bacallao
/
WPLN News
Marsha Blackburn addresses reporters the morning after winning the race for Tennessee governor on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2026.

Governor-elect Marsha Blackburn has appointed an advisory committee to review the Tennessee Department of Children’s Services, which has been plagued by issues while serving some of the state’s most vulnerable kids. 

For years, families and advocates have reported issues with DCS. The goal of the new committee is to assess the department’s operations, structure and existing challenges, according to an announcement from Blackburn’s transition committee. 

“We have a responsibility to ensure the department is operating as effectively as possible,” Blackburn said.

She named Jim Henry to chair the new advisory committee. Henry previously served as head of DCS under former Gov. Bill Haslam. 

“Our goal will be to gather meaningful insights, review the facts, and provide thoughtful recommendations to Governor-elect Blackburn as she considers the future of DCS,” Henry said in a statement.

Blackburn also named Cameron Smith, Cleo Griffin and Maggie McNally Kimball to the committee.

DCS has struggled for years

An audit last year noted some improvements, but also highlighted serious, wide-ranging problems at the department. Among the findings were:

  • insufficient and untimely investigations of child abuse and neglect
  • delayed reporting of child fatalities and near fatalities
  • continued reliance on temporary housing for extended periods of time, especially for hard-to-place children
  • delayed medical and dental screenings for children in DCS care
  • inadequate oversight of residential facilities and youth detention centers

WPLN and ProPublica have published multiple investigations relating to child welfare and juvenile justice in Tennessee. A recent investigation found a youth prison company licensed by DCS failed to report suspected abuse to the state as is required.

Thomas Jarvis, now 20, was attacked twice at juvenile justice facilities overseen by Jason Crews, a Tennessee businessman. In both instances, facility leadership failed to report the incidents to the state as required.
‘They’re putting kids’ lives at risk’: How abuse in a Tennessee businessman’s juvenile prisons remained under wraps


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Government & Politics Marsha BlackburnTennessee Department of Children's Services
Alexis Marshall
Alexis Marshall is WPLN News’s education reporter. She is a Middle Tennessee native and started listening to WPLN as a high schooler in Murfreesboro. She got her start in public radio freelance producing for NPR and reporting at WMOT, the on-campus station at MTSU. She was the reporting intern at WPLN News in the fall of 2018 and afterward an intern on NPR’s Education Desk. Alexis returned to WPLN in 2020 as a newscast producer and took over the education beat in 2022. Marshall contributes regularly to WPLN's partnership with Nashville Noticias, a Spanish language news program, and studies Arabic. When she's not reporting, you can find her cooking, crocheting or foraging for mushrooms.
See stories by Alexis Marshall
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