Kentucky tourism officials are launching a new office to boost outdoor recreation as a part of the state’s multi-billion dollar tourism industry.

The Office of Outdoor Recreation, created through an executive order by Gov. Andy Beshear, will work to “help expand outdoor opportunities” and bring more visitors to the state, according to a Tuesday afternoon release.

The new office will also administer the Kentucky Trail Town Program, a group of highlighted communities throughout the state with notable outdoor recreation opportunities, including hiking and biking.

“Our record-breaking $14.6 billion tourism industry is essential to our commonwealth’s success, and outdoor recreation is a major driver that this industry and our local communities depend on,” Beshear said in a provided statement.

Beshear said the office would expand recreation opportunities across the state and “further support jobs, local businesses and communities across our commonwealth.”

Seth Wheat, who served as the director of interpretation and engagement for Kentucky State Parks, will be the new office’s executive director. The new office will also have a dedicated license plate that will be available for purchase online, according to the release.

This article was originally reported by the Kentucky Lantern.