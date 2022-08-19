© 2022
News and Music Discovery
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Crews will be continuing work on our WKMT transmitter tower in Water Valley this week. 89.5 FM will be on reduced power starting at 9am each day. We're sorry for the disruption. The WKMS main signal and other signals will not be affected.
Health

Mercy Health in Paducah Distributing Feminine Hygiene Products to Local Schools

WKMS | By Dustin Wilcox
Published August 19, 2022 at 4:18 PM CDT
Mercy Health employees preparing feminine hygiene product "starter kits" to distribute to patients and students.
Mercy Health - Lourdes Hospital
/
Mercy Health employees prepare feminine hygiene product "starter kits" to distribute to patients and students.

Mercy Health – Lourdes Hospital in Paducah is launching a program to increase access to feminine hygiene products in local schools, and educate students about them.

Made possible by a grant from an internal community outreach fund, the hospital intends to use the program to distribute 1,000 period starter kits — each containing about three months' worth of feminine hygiene products, including pads, pantyliners, tampons and other toiletries — to patients of area OB-GYN practices while supplies last.

Mercy Health also plans to routinely replenish the Paducah Independent and McCracken County school systems with these kits alongside educational resources on feminine health from such local organizations as Hope Unlimited, LivWell, Child Watch and others.

“It was a resounding yes [from family resource workers] that this was a huge need, something that’s not talked about very often that could definitely have more resources and conversations around it in the schools,” said Leigh Ann Ballegeer, community health director for the hospital. “[Young women] didn’t have that level of education on what was happening with their bodies. They may not have had financial access to those feminine hygiene products.”

Feminine Hygiene Project 3.jpg
Mercy Health - Lourdes Hospital
/
Feminine hygiene product starter kits.

The program was born out of the OB-GYN team wanting to address what they identified as a common need among their patient population. They’ve so far given out feminine health information at back-to-school nights and after-school programs, something they plan to continue doing in the future.

Ballegeer said this program is crucial because menstrual and mental health are intrinsically linked.

“There’s so much anxiety and missing school. It affects girls’ relationships and social interactions,” she said. “Our provider team and OB-GYN, their goal from the beginning was to turn the shame and fear around this issue into empowerment.”

Tags

Health mercy healthPaducahFeminine Hygiene
Dustin Wilcox
Dustin Wilcox is a television production student at Murray State University. He graduated from Hopkinsville High School in 2019.
See stories by Dustin Wilcox
Related Content