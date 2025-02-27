Paducah Cooperative Ministry announces plans for city’s first permanent emergency shelter

Paducah Cooperative Ministry announced plans this week to create a new 50-bed emergency shelter, which would be the first permanent emergency shelter in the far western Kentucky city.

Will Brandon, PCM’s community engagement coordinator, said this initiative lines up with the nonprofit’s refined priorities.

“PCM in 2025 has decided to really go hard and shift our focus into hunger and housing,” Brandon said. “It's going to take a lot of work, but we believe that the people that don't get seen or heard very often deserve the extra support. And PCM believes that we can be part of the solution.”

This plan came after a donation of a warehouse facility in Paducah’s Southside, which PCM said in a press release was a catalyst for this decision. That donated building will become a new food pantry for PCM, and its existing building will be converted to the shelter, Brandon said.

As of 2024, over 5,000 people in Kentucky were experiencing homelessness, according to data from the Kentucky Housing Corporation . In McCracken County last year, nearly 200 people were experiencing homelessness, an over 70% increase from the number of people experiencing homelessness in McCracken County reported in 2022 .

Paducah Cooperative Ministry currently operates a transitional housing facility for women and children called Fresh Start Village. The new emergency shelter would serve men, women and children.

At a meeting last week, the Paducah City Commission identified supporting community efforts to address homelessness as one of its top 10 priorities in 2025. WPSD-TV reports some of the commissioners, including Robert “Buz” Smith and Sandra Wilson, suggested the city government could not solve the issue of homelessness, and that it is an issue best addressed by community organizations.

In an interview with WKMS, Mayor George Bray indicated there is support for PCM’s project, but that there needs to be other forms of support from other community groups to go along with the shelter.

“I think what Paducah Cooperative Ministry is doing is great,” Bray said. “I think what's important is that if we're going to build homeless shelters, that we have social services that are available to help get people back on their feet.”

In a press release, PCM executive director Lacy Boling said the nonprofit’s goals align with the city’s “commitment to bring quality of life opportunities to Paducah citizens seeking shelter and affordable housing.”

“We hope the City sees fit to make a financial commitment in addition to the much-needed discussion,” Boling said.

Brandon said PCM is privately funded, and that nearly half of the nonprofit’s income comes from individuals that have donated their money, time and resources.

Along with the emergency shelter, PCM is also planning on enhancing its food pantry services. In addition to an emergency housing shelter, PCM is also building a food pantry that will operate under a client choice model, which resembles a grocery store.

“People are able to shop for themselves and have a sense of normalcy,” Brandon said.