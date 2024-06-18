© 2024
New Paducah LGBTQIA+ nonprofit to offer year-round community outreach

WKMS | By Zoe Lewis
Published June 18, 2024 at 3:15 PM CDT
A new LGBTQIA+ nonprofit in Paducah plans to offer community resources.
rawpixel.com / U.S. Department of Homeland Security
A new nonprofit recently formed in Paducah plans to offer year-round community resources for LGBTQIA+ individuals, including connecting individuals with community resources, providing information on welcoming local service providers and educational opportunities.

OutFit Inc. was cofounded by Sam Bussey and Korrina Davidson, a pair of western Kentucky natives. The couple said a desire to have more community outreach for the LGBTQIA+ community in western Kentucky and to help others feel like they belong drove them to start the nonprofit.

“It’s helping you fit in a community that stands out because the LGBTQIA+ community is definitely one that stands out and we want everybody to be able to fit in,” Bussey said.

Bussey and Davidson said they want to provide resources for individuals who have struggled or are struggling with coming out – whether that’s being accepted by their families or having to live on their own.

The group also aims to connect individuals with job resources, and point people toward places where they can get gender-affirming clothing and haircuts. They also hope to host educational events, like a cooking class for those living on their own.

Davidson said the nonprofit also wants to host educational opportunities for parents who have children in the LGBTQIA+ community, and to meet with other parents of LGBTQIA+ children.

Another of the nonprofit leaders’ ideas is to provide “OutFit Approved” stickers for ally-run businesses, as well as a list of these businesses on its social media or web presence.

“If [people] want a place where they can just go in and eat dinner with their partner and not feel like someone is judging them or being prejudiced against them, then they know what restaurant they are safest [at],” Davidson said.

Rather than putting efforts toward organizing one large annual event, OutFit’s co-founders said they want the new nonprofit to instead focus on providing consistent opportunities for engagement and access to resources beyond a traditional celebration of Pride Month in June.

“We really wanted to see this organization engage in more community outreach, rather than only pouring all of our time, energy and money into a festival that happens one day throughout the year,” Davidson said.

The nonprofit is hosting its first fundraiser – a Pride-themed Trivia night at Dry Ground Brewing Company in Paducah – on June 27. Admission to the event – which begins at 8 p.m. – is $5, with proceeds benefiting OutFit.

Davidson said she hopes OutFit will not only be a resource for the LGBTQIA+ community, but also that it will help others learn to accept, respect and support the marginalized group.

“If we can eliminate some of that hatred, even just from one person. Even if we are making a small difference, we’ve made a difference,” Davidson said. “We want to leave our community and our world in a better place than what we found it.”
LGBTQ pridePaducah
Zoe Lewis
Zoe Lewis is a first-year sophomore at Murray State University from Benton, Kentucky. She is majoring in journalism with a minor in media production. She enjoys reading, going to movie theaters, spending time with her family and friends, and eating good food. Zoe is an Alpha Omicron Pi sorority member in the Delta Omega chapter. She is very excited to start working at WKMS and work while learning more about NPR, reporting, journalism, and broadcasting.
See stories by Zoe Lewis
