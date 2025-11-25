© 2025
Livingston Hospital awarded $73.8M USDA loan to expand facilities

WKMS | By Hannah Saad
Published November 25, 2025 at 7:45 PM CST

Livingston County’s only hospital announced plans Monday to expand its campus and service offerings with support from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Livingston Hospital’s $78 million expansion will include a new facility, as well as upgrades to clinical, patient care and technological infrastructure.

Most of the funding for the Salem healthcare center’s project is coming from a USDA Rural Development loan totaling $73.8 million. Hospital officials said Congressman James Comer supported their efforts to secure the federal funding.

In a press release, Livingston Hospital CEO Shane Whittington said the federal loan will help the far western Kentucky healthcare group provide services closer to home for many of its patients.

“This support represents a powerful commitment to rural healthcare at a time when many rural hospitals are struggling,” Whittington said.

Groundbreaking for the hospital’s new facility is expected to take place in late February or early March.
Health Livingston county hospitalLivingston County
