A Paducah-based substance use disorder treatment center recently bought four new vans thanks to a grant from the local government. The purchase is one the organization’s leader said helps address a barrier for many people in recovery.

The City of Paducah awarded a $200,000 grant to Lifeline Recovery Center from the government’s opioid abatement funds to help the nonprofit replace some of its aging fleet of vehicles – most of which had over 150,000 miles on them.

Lifeline leaders unveiled the four new vans at a Paducah City Commission meeting last week.

Ashley Miller, Lifeline’s executive director, said the group’s vehicles are used to take clients – especially those without a driver’s license or those who can’t afford their own transportation – to medical appointments, jobsites, court hearings and other activities that support their recovery process.

“But transportation… that's one of the biggest barriers to individuals in recovery,” Miller said. “So we make sure that that's not a barrier for our clients, and we do weekly community trips.”

For individuals seeking recovery, transportation can be one of the biggest barriers for getting help from recovery services, especially in rural areas with scarce or expensive public transit options.

After finalizing settlements with several opioid manufacturers and distributors over the past several years, Kentucky is set to receive over $1 billion through 2038. Half of those funds are managed by the Kentucky Opioid Abatement Advisory Commission – and the remaining money is split between local governments. Those dollars have to reimburse prior expenses or fund projects related to addressing opioid use disorder.

Last month, Paducah’s city commission approved a municipal order directing the city manager to create a policy outlining its plans for how the local government will allocate opioid settlement funds. The McCracken County seat plans to prioritize the operation and potential growth of the city’s deflection program, including paying for deflection specialists with the Paducah Police Department.

Additionally, Paducah Mayor George Bray said the city’s policy would set up a framework for how outside agencies could apply for some of the opioid abatement money. Up to 20% of the city’s portion of the settlement funds each year could be available for these groups to further recovery efforts.

Bray said Paducah’s grant to Lifeline could ultimately better the community as a whole.

“All of us either know somebody or have a family member who's been touched by addiction. The long term goals of the city of Paducah is to promote the quality of life and to make sure that people have the best environment to raise their children and come back to this community and live and work and play,” Bray said. “The way the van purchase ties into that is by helping Lifeline help those in addiction recovery to become producing citizens in the city and in McCracken County.”