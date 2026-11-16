Attucks deadline met: Now the real work begins.

In early August, Hopkinsville code enforcement officials gave the owners of the Attucks school building a hard deadline. They had 90 days to show proof of definitive action to deal with a safety hazard that existed in a section of the historic structure, a wing on the north side of the building that officials said was in danger of collapsing. If they did not meet the deadline, city officials could order that the entire building be razed.

Last Monday, exactly 90 days after that deadline was set, contractors working for the Attucks Steering Committee began tearing down the north wing.

Supporters of the project say that the partial demolition was a strategic move that sets up plans to now save most of the 1916 structure and a 1950s gymnasium addition.

“This is about leaving a legacy in a community and reviving something that has been so very important,” steering committee member Eric Coleman said Saturday to a group of interested community members who gathered at Attucks.

A security fence now surrounds the remains of the north wing at First and Vine streets — and a large fundraising thermometer has been posted beside the fence. The initial goal is $1 million.

Approximately $200,000 in donations and pledges had been raised as of this week.

Coleman said the bill for the demolition work is $193,000. He expects they will need another $400,000 for a new roof to “dry in” the structure that still stands.

But the initial goal of $1 million is just to get things started. Men 2 Be — the nonprofit mentoring program that took ownership of the property two years ago from an Attucks alumni group — wants to turn the former Black high school into a community hub.

As a segregated high school, Attucks had its last graduating class in 1967. The building has been vacant since 1988, when it closed as an integrated middle school. The Christian County Board of Education transferred ownership to the alumni group in 1998, and that group turned it over to Men 2 Be in 2024.

Coleman outlined three pillars that will define purposes for the building when all the work is completed. Those are education, entrepreneurship, and health and wellness.

They hope to establish a trade school for plumbing, electrical and HVAC instruction. They also want to have an area dedicated to highlighting inspirational stories of people from the community.

“I am excited about the possibilities, and I hope the community will join in,” he said.

The campaign to save Attucks is called Revive to Thrive. Coleman estimates the cost to preserve the building and develop all three pillars will be $3 million to $5 million.

Coleman, a Christian County native, is head of Eric D. Coleman Financial Group. He teaches the Wealth Builders class, a collaboration with Planters Bank that focuses on financial literacy, long-term wealth and financial freedom. Some of the participants are now investing in Hopkinsville businesses and real estate.

Another Coleman firm, WB Properties, is Men 2 Be’s lead partner in overseeing the Attucks project.

More information about the Attucks capital campaign is available here.

This article was originally published by the Hoptown Chronicle.