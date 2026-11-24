While the number of Kentuckians experiencing homelessness statewide decreased slightly from last year to this year, data collected by the Kentucky Housing Corporation found several areas show that number grew on a local level in several counties across the commonwealth.

According to KHC data, 5,734 people were identified as experiencing homelessness during the state's 2026 Point-in-Time Count – which records the number of people on one designated day each year who don’t have shelter or who are living in emergency or transitional housing. The 2026 count represents a less than 1% decrease in the statewide homelessness population compared to last year – but is 35% higher than what it was a decade ago, according to data from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Much of the drop in the 2026 statewide homelessness total was driven by Jefferson County , which reported a 12% year-to-year decrease in the number of people who are homeless in the Louisville Metro area. However, Fayette County and the balance of state count – which represents Kentucky’s remaining 118 counties – both reported more than 4% increases year-to-year in the number of people experiencing homelessness.

Shaye Rabold, KHC’s Continuum of Care planning and technical administrator, said the differences in homelessness across Kentucky reflect the challenges communities face in responding to the needs of their residents.

"Some areas have emergency shelters, but the vast majority of our counties actually do not, and so that's why you might see higher levels of unsheltered homelessness in some areas than others," she said.

In her role, Rabold helps oversee Kentucky’s Balance of State Continuum of Care (CoC), a federally-funded program that coordinates homeless response systems and supports homelessness services for most of Kentucky outside of its two largest cities.

One reason Rabold said some communities struggle to address homelessness is because they don’t have the money to do it.

"There is limited – important, but limited – funding from the federal government that comes into Kentucky to help with emergency shelters and other resources such as rental assistance for people experiencing homelessness. But it's nowhere near enough to meet the need," Rabold said.

Another major factor Rabold said contributes to homelessness is the shortage of affordable housing. While emergency shelters and rental assistance can help people find temporary relief or transition out of homelessness, she said the limited availability of affordable rentals makes securing permanent housing difficult.

“A community that has a sufficient amount of affordable housing across the income spectrums will be able to prevent people from becoming homeless in the first place, and will be able to have places for people to go,” Rabold said.

Rabold said KHC is also advocating for continued federal investments in the CoC program to provide housing and supportive services in the Bluegrass State. She also said the state legislature should consider investing in solutions that help address homelessness.