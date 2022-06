In Kenya's western Suba District, AIDS has ravaged fishing communities up and down Lake Victoria. Women have been hardest hit, and an entire generation of children has been orphaned.

The first of a two-part report details why women trade sex for food, and how HIV touches all aspects of life -- and also how women shunned for their illness are finding support amongst themselves.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.