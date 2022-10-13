Anna Gallegos-Cannon is a native Texan who bounced around the United States before landing in Nashville in 2018. Prior to joining WPLN, Anna was a digital producer for The Tennessean. She previously worked as a copy editor for the Atlanta Journal Constitution, a reporter for The Oakland Tribune, and hockey writer for Sports Illustrated, among other media jobs. When she isn’t working in the news, Anna is attempting to read all of the Pulitzer Prize winning novels, playing fetch with her dog Radar, or watching hockey.