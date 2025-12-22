SHELBYVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Many rural school districts around the United States are having a hard time making up for federal grant money that's been cut by the Trump administration. Federal dollars make up roughly 10% of education spending nationally. The percentage is significantly higher in rural districts, which aren’t able to raise as much money on property taxes. The administration has withheld or discontinued millions of dollars for programs supporting mental health, academic enrichment and teacher development. Administration officials say the grants don’t focus on academics and they prop up diversity or inclusion efforts that run counter to White House priorities.