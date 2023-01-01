Ashlie Stevens - WFPL
The Kentucky Derby is fast. Really fast. The famed horse race is often won by fractions of a second. This has owners, trainers and jockeys looking for any way they can cut time.
A discovered pre-Prohibition bottle of Old Taylor, named after a whiskey world icon, inspired a distillery to use chromatography to examine the bourbon's murky past and try to recover its flavor.
While there has been sustained interest in bourbon in the past several years, some craft distillers are preparing in case of a bust by investing in rum and other spirits.
A Bluegrass State specialty, this well-loved, sugary dessert is one of the most basic to make — and maybe that's part of what has made it so popular for so many years.
When you think of cave creatures, shrimp probably don’t come to mind. But, there’s a species of shrimp only found in Kentucky Caves. That shrimp has a...
When temperatures soar, there's nothing like a frozen treat to take off the edge. But if we dive in too fast, our brains are thrown for a distressing and sometimes painful loop. Here's why.
Some state cultural leaders are concerned that an arts agency restructured by Gov. Matt Bevin on Friday will prioritize commercial over creative value.