Audrey McAvoy

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Authorities say a man who livestreams himself saying racially derogatory statements to Black people in public settings has been arrested and charged with attempted murder after a shooting outside a Tennessee courthouse. District Attorney Robert J. Nash said in a statement Wednesday that Dalton Eatherly, known online as “Chud the Builder,” and an unidentified man were involved in a confrontation that resulted in gunfire.