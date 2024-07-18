Brett Kelman, Correspondent, joined KHN after 15 years of beat reporting at three newspapers in the USA Today Network, most recently covering health care, the opioid crisis, and the coronavirus pandemic for The Tennessean in Nashville. At The Pacific Daily News in Guam, his reporting was directly responsible for the arrest of three police officers who aided in a human trafficking conspiracy. In California, he was a contributor to The Wall, a Pulitzer Prize-winning examination of the border wall proposed by former president Donald Trump. He is a graduate of the University of Florida.