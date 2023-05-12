Deborah Yetter, Kentucky Lantern
Deborah Yetter is an independent journalist who previously worked for 38 years for The Courier Journal, where she focused on child welfare and health and human services. She lives in Louisville and has a master's degree in journalism from Northwestern University and a bachelor's degree from the University of Louisville.
-
Enacted in 2013, Kentucky’s “Religious Freedom Restoration Act,” has been used to champion conservative causes ranging from tax incentives for a Noah’s Ark theme park in Grant County to the right of churches to stay open during the pandemic shutdown. Now, three Jewish women from Louisville argue that same law protects their reproductive rights as they seek to overturn two state laws that together essentially ban abortion in Kentucky.