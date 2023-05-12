© 2023
headshot-scaled.jpeg

Deborah Yetter, Kentucky Lantern

Deborah Yetter is an independent journalist who previously worked for 38 years for The Courier Journal, where she focused on child welfare and health and human services. She lives in Louisville and has a master's degree in journalism from Northwestern University and a bachelor's degree from the University of Louisville.