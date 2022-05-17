Divya KarthikeyanCapitol Reporter, Kentucky Public Radio
Divya Karthikeyan is the Capitol reporter for the Kentucky Public Radio Network, a collaborative of stations including WFPL-Louisville, WEKU-Richmond, WKYU-Bowling Green and WKMS-Murray.
Karthikeyan most recently interned for The New Republic, where she wrote and fact-checked stories about policy and politics. She also wrote for the Gotham Gazette, has an MFA in literary reportage from NYU and recently produced and hosted a podcast about race, class and immigration.
Divya grew up in Chennai, India, where she also worked as a reporter covering government and politics.
-
Just over a month after Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron launched his 2023 run for governor, former President Donald Trump formally endorsed his campaign, snubbing the rest of the crowded Republican field.
-
Maddox is the fourth Republican running for the chance to unseat Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear.
-
GOP leaders of Kentucky’s legislature said they would support more funding for school safety, but stop short of gun reform.
-
A pharmacy owned by former GOP Rep. Robert Goforth billed insurance companies over $2.7 million for prescriptions that were never picked up.
-
Kentucky leaders respond to Texas school shooting with thoughts and prayers, little talk of gun reformKentucky Congressional leaders responded to the Uvalde, Texas school shooting on Wednesday with few solutions.
-
Booker has already made history as the first Black nominee in a federal election in Kentucky. But he’s hoping his candidacy will do more.
-
Rand Paul and Charles Booker will square off in this year's U.S. Senate race, after defeating several little-known primary opponents.