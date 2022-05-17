Divya Karthikeyan is the Capitol reporter for the Kentucky Public Radio Network, a collaborative of stations including WFPL-Louisville, WEKU-Richmond, WKYU-Bowling Green and WKMS-Murray.

Karthikeyan most recently interned for The New Republic, where she wrote and fact-checked stories about policy and politics. She also wrote for the Gotham Gazette, has an MFA in literary reportage from NYU and recently produced and hosted a podcast about race, class and immigration.

Divya grew up in Chennai, India, where she also worked as a reporter covering government and politics.