Gabe O'Connor
Queen Elizabeth II celebrated her 96th birthday and has been honored with her likeness as a Barbie doll. The Platinum Jubiliee doll celebrates the queen's 70 years on throne.
NPR's Daniel Estrin speaks with Ronan Farrow about his New Yorker investigation into Israeli spyware company NSO Group, and his interview with an employee who quit.
The latest weapon in the disinformation war: Fake fact checkers. Some channels on the app Telegram look like independent fact checkers, but are pro-Russian propaganda outlets spreading falsities.
COVID-19 is still very much here. NPR's Ailsa Chang talks with Dr. Monica Gandhi about prepping for holiday travel.
The West is hammering Russia with sanctions. But, do they work? NPR's Daniel Estrin talks with Emma Ashford of the Atlantic Council.
As a child, the late artist Prince was interviewed about a teacher's strike in Minneapolis for a local news story. The rediscovered tape proves that even artists as big as Prince were kids once.
NPR's Ari Shapiro talks with author Douglas Stuart about his latest book Young Mungo, centers on a romance between two teenage boys: one Protestant, one Catholic.
NPR's Kelsey Snell talks with actress Sarah Lancashire about her portrayal of Julia Child in HBO's new series Julia.
It's been a year since Texas launched Operation Lone Star, Gov. Greg Abbott's hardline border crackdown on undocumented immigration. NPR's Ailsa Chang talks with reporter Lomi Kriel about the project.
Charles Flaum died of COVID-19 in September 2021 in Springboro, Ohio. To his granddaughter, Michelle, he was larger than life.