Jared Bennett
Jared Bennett is an investigative reporter and deputy editor for LPM's Kentucky Center for Investigative Reporting team. Previously, he was a reporter the Center for Public Integrity and a digital producer for WBUR in Boston.
Email Jared at jbennett@lpm.org.
-
In a press release earlier this week, state and federal emergency management agencies said the eastern Kentucky flood recovery was “on course.” But a year after the disaster, many are still waiting for aid.
-
After nearly every federally declared disaster, large, politically connected companies swoop in and secure lucrative cleanup contracts. Last year's flooding in eastern Kentucky was no different. Researchers and federal investigators have flagged these contracts as rife with opportunities for fraud and wasteful spending.
-
Residents and some Letcher County officials say FEMA’s strict regulations about debris removal and infrastructure repair have left large piles of debris and unfinished work throughout Appalachian eastern Kentucky and may have contributed to the damage last weekend.
-
Candle factory workers weren't trained for emergencies before deadly tornado collapse, lawsuit claims.
-
While the company denies wrongdoing, the attorney claims the survivors have proof the company broke the law.
-
The candle factory has a higher-than-average injury rate, and recruited incarcerated people and people from Puerto Rico for $10-12/hour jobs.