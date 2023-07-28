© 2023
News and Music Discovery
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Jared Bennett

Jared Bennett is an investigative reporter and deputy editor for LPM's Kentucky Center for Investigative Reporting team. Previously, he was a reporter the Center for Public Integrity and a digital producer for WBUR in Boston.

Email Jared at jbennett@lpm.org.