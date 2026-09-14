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Kate McCann

Kate McCann is an award-winning freelance journalist based in Illinois covering education, public policy and environmental issues. Her reporting has appeared throughout Illinois in the Chicago Tribune, Chicago Sun-Times, Daily Southtown, and The Associated Press, among other publications. A Chicago native, she holds a master's degree from the University of Illinois Springfield's Public Affairs Reporting Program and earned a bachelor's degree in journalism from Southern Illinois University Carbondale.