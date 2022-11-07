© 2022
Morgan Puckett

Student Reporter

Morgan Puckett is a sophomore from Olney, Illinois, majoring in both public relations and journalism/mass communications with a minor in sports communications at Murray State University.

Outside of her studies and work as a student reporter at WKMS, she is a member in the Epsilon Omicron chapter of the Alpha Delta Pi sorority and a Murray State cheerleader.