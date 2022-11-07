Morgan PuckettStudent Reporter
Morgan Puckett is a sophomore from Olney, Illinois, majoring in both public relations and journalism/mass communications with a minor in sports communications at Murray State University.
Outside of her studies and work as a student reporter at WKMS, she is a member in the Epsilon Omicron chapter of the Alpha Delta Pi sorority and a Murray State cheerleader.
The River’s Edge International Film Festival (REIFF) is back for its 18th edition, with screenings hosted at Maiden Alley Cinema and the Yeiser Art Center in downtown Paducah Nov. 10-13.