Ryan Van VelzerEnergy and Environment Reporter, WFPL
Ryan Van Velzer is the Energy & Environment reporter at Louisville Public Media. He is dedicated to covering climate change and environmental issues across Kentucky.
Ryan graduated with a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism at Arizona State University and has more than a decade of experience in the industry. He has worked for The Arizona Republic, The Associated Press, The South Florida Sun Sentinel and as a travel reporter in Central America and Southeast Asia.
He has won numerous awards including regional Edward R. Murrow awards, Associated Press Broadcasters awards and Society of Professional Journalists Louisville Pro Chapter awards.
Email him at rvanvelzer@lpm.org.
-
Chemicals released amid the Ohio freight train derailment continue to flow down the Ohio River, but the levels are diminishing over time and water utilities are equipped to treat the remnants.
-
A concentration of chemicals from the train derailment in eastern Ohio has entered the Ohio River. State and local officials say it smells, but it’s unlikely to present a risk to human health.
-
For the last three years, Kentucky Democrats have filed legislation to amend the state constitution to include a right to clean air, water and healthy habitats, but the bill has never received a hearing.
-
The 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals has ruled a Kentucky law discounting coal for in-state utilities likely violated constitutional protections for interstate commerce.
-
Kentuckians could see higher utility costs under a bill that would require renewable energy resources to have two days of backup power on hand.
-
Kentucky lawmakers are advancing a bill to create a permanent framework for student athletes to profit off their name, image and likeness.
-
Kentucky will receive nearly $104 million from the federal infrastructure act passed last year to clean up orphan oil and gas wells.
-
A Republican Senator from Kentucky is pushing for bail reforms that would limit the amount of time inmates spend in custody ahead of a trial.
-
Chief Justice Minton is set to retire at the end of the year, but before he leaves, he’s asking for significant raises in judicial salaries.
-
Environmentalists and manufacturers threw their support behind a bill they say would grow the plastics recycling industry in Kentucky.