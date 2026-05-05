No Excuses
No Excuses is an interview show and senior project of MSU Music Business Student Chris Trevathan. In it, he spotlights professional musicians and music faculty: exploring the unseen struggles, inspirations, and relentless dedication that shaped their journey from aspiring musicians to masters of their craft. Blending candid conversations with curated musical breaks, the show entertains while motivating listeners to push past their own obstacles and pursue their passion without compromise.