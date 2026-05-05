No Excuses Episode #3: Brent Webster

Episode #3 features Brent Webster, Murray State University’s instructor of guitar. Professor Webster teaches various classes as well as giving guitar lessons and helping with the Commercial Music Ensemble and other ensembles on campus.

No Excuses is an interview show and senior project of MSU Music Business Student Chris Trevathan. In it, he spotlights professional musicians and music educators: exploring the unseen struggles, inspirations, and relentless dedication that shaped their journey from aspiring musicians to masters of their craft. Blending candid conversations with curated musical breaks, the show entertains while motivating listeners to push past their own obstacles and pursue their passion.

Tune in this Wednesday - Friday at noon on WKMS All Classical. Or listen to the episodes on-demand here.