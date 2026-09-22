Ep 163: EDDIE SOUTH, DARK ANGEL OF THE VIOLIN, PART ONE. Virtuoso violinist Eddie South leaves Chicago and plays much of the late 1930s in Europe, making recordings in France and the Netherlands. Includes pairings with Django Reinhardt and Stephane Grappelli. 1931-1938.
Todd E. Hill is the Director of Jazz Ensembles at Murray State University. He holds both the BMEd and MMEd degrees from MSU, and an EdD from Boise State University. He held positions in the public schools of Milan, Tennessee, Northwest Mississippi Community College, Boise State University, and University of the Cumberlands, where he served as Director of Bands before returning to his alma mater. He has been guest conductor for concert and jazz honor groups in Kentucky, Tennessee, Mississippi, Arkansas, Missouri, Illinois, Ohio, Idaho, Washington, Montana, Oregon and Nevada.