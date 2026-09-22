Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on WKMS

Each hour celebrates black Big Band and small group leaders, sidemen, vocalists, and arrangers.

Dr. Hill began volunteering for WKMS in 2010, producing Café Jazz, Diggin’ Duke, Benny Goodman – King of Swing, Jazz Journal, and The Swing Era. In 2013, he and Mark Welch restored the late Bobby Bryan’s groundbreaking original 13 episodes of THE BLACK CATS JUMP from 1980 that been broadcast nationally on NPR. Dr. Hill began writing new episodes, taking the weekly show past three years of programs. Each episode takes about 12 to 16 hours of personal and historic research, auditioning recordings, session data, writing scripts, creating voice files, and finally audio engineering, which is handled by series co-producer George Eldred.