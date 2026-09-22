Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on WKMS
Each hour celebrates black Big Band and small group leaders, sidemen, vocalists, and arrangers.
Dr. Hill began volunteering for WKMS in 2010, producing Café Jazz, Diggin’ Duke, Benny Goodman – King of Swing, Jazz Journal, and The Swing Era. In 2013, he and Mark Welch restored the late Bobby Bryan’s groundbreaking original 13 episodes of THE BLACK CATS JUMP from 1980 that been broadcast nationally on NPR. Dr. Hill began writing new episodes, taking the weekly show past three years of programs. Each episode takes about 12 to 16 hours of personal and historic research, auditioning recordings, session data, writing scripts, creating voice files, and finally audio engineering, which is handled by series co-producer George Eldred.
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Ep 163: EDDIE SOUTH, DARK ANGEL OF THE VIOLIN, PART ONE. Virtuoso violinist Eddie South leaves Chicago and plays much of the late 1930s in Europe, making recordings in France and the Netherlands. Includes pairings with Django Reinhardt and Stephane Grappelli. 1931-1938.
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Ep 162: LOUIS ARMSTRONG: PUBLIC MELODY #1. Satchmo as popular entertainer, but always with that magnificent trumpet in his hands. 1935-1937 recordings with his own band and others including Jimmy Dorsey and Bunny Berigan.