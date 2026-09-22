Ep 162: LOUIS ARMSTRONG: PUBLIC MELODY #1. Satchmo as popular entertainer, but always with that magnificent trumpet in his hands. 1935-1937 recordings with his own band and others including Jimmy Dorsey and Bunny Berigan.
Todd E. Hill is the Director of Jazz Ensembles at Murray State University. He holds both the BMEd and MMEd degrees from MSU, and an EdD from Boise State University. He held positions in the public schools of Milan, Tennessee, Northwest Mississippi Community College, Boise State University, and University of the Cumberlands, where he served as Director of Bands before returning to his alma mater. He has been guest conductor for concert and jazz honor groups in Kentucky, Tennessee, Mississippi, Arkansas, Missouri, Illinois, Ohio, Idaho, Washington, Montana, Oregon and Nevada.