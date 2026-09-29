Ep 164: DUKE ELLINGTON SMALL GROUPS, PART THREE. Small combinations drawn from the Famous Orchestra nominally led by Johnny Hodges, Cootie Williams, and Rex Stewart including a session recorded in Paris and featuring Rex and Barney Bigard with Django Reinhardt. 1938-1939.
Todd E. Hill is the Director of Jazz Ensembles at Murray State University. He holds both the BMEd and MMEd degrees from MSU, and an EdD from Boise State University. He held positions in the public schools of Milan, Tennessee, Northwest Mississippi Community College, Boise State University, and University of the Cumberlands, where he served as Director of Bands before returning to his alma mater. He has been guest conductor for concert and jazz honor groups in Kentucky, Tennessee, Mississippi, Arkansas, Missouri, Illinois, Ohio, Idaho, Washington, Montana, Oregon and Nevada.