Ep 165: WILLIE BRYANT AND HIS ORCHESTRA

Willie Bryant was an entertainer (later known as “The Mayor of Harlem’) who led a very exciting jazz-based big band briefly 1935-36. Star sidemen included Ben Webster, Edgar Battle, Benny Carter, Teddy Wilson and Cozy Cole!
Todd E. Hill is the Director of Jazz Ensembles at Murray State University. He holds both the BMEd and MMEd degrees from MSU, and an EdD from Boise State University. He held positions in the public schools of Milan, Tennessee, Northwest Mississippi Community College, Boise State University, and University of the Cumberlands, where he served as Director of Bands before returning to his alma mater. He has been guest conductor for concert and jazz honor groups in Kentucky, Tennessee, Mississippi, Arkansas, Missouri, Illinois, Ohio, Idaho, Washington, Montana, Oregon and Nevada.