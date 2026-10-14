Ep 166: BILLIE HOLIDAY: I WISHED ON THE MOON

Billie in small group sessions with all-star players led mostly by Teddy Wilson. Features film soundtrack recording with Duke Ellington. Beautifully intimate jazz including Lester Young, Buck Clayton, Ben Webster, Benny Goodman recorded between 1933-1936.
Todd E. Hill is the Director of Jazz Ensembles at Murray State University. He holds both the BMEd and MMEd degrees from MSU, and an EdD from Boise State University. He held positions in the public schools of Milan, Tennessee, Northwest Mississippi Community College, Boise State University, and University of the Cumberlands, where he served as Director of Bands before returning to his alma mater. He has been guest conductor for concert and jazz honor groups in Kentucky, Tennessee, Mississippi, Arkansas, Missouri, Illinois, Ohio, Idaho, Washington, Montana, Oregon and Nevada.