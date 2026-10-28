Ep 167: JONAH JONES, BILLY TAYLOR, WILLIE SMITH, JUAN TIZOL.

All star small combinations from 1944-1945 with players not usually accorded their own sessions due to their close associations with big bandleaders like Cab Calloway, Jimmie Lunceford, and Duke Ellington.
Todd E. Hill is the Director of Jazz Ensembles at Murray State University. He holds both the BMEd and MMEd degrees from MSU, and an EdD from Boise State University. He held positions in the public schools of Milan, Tennessee, Northwest Mississippi Community College, Boise State University, and University of the Cumberlands, where he served as Director of Bands before returning to his alma mater. He has been guest conductor for concert and jazz honor groups in Kentucky, Tennessee, Mississippi, Arkansas, Missouri, Illinois, Ohio, Idaho, Washington, Montana, Oregon and Nevada.