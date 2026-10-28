Ep 168: ART TATUM SOLOS AND TRIOS, PART FOUR.

The greatest jazz pianist of all time in solo recording made in 1949, plus trio sessions with his working group of the time in 1953. With Everett Barksdale on guitar and Slam Stewart on bass. Additional tracks include some spectacular live tracks.
Todd E. Hill is the Director of Jazz Ensembles at Murray State University. He holds both the BMEd and MMEd degrees from MSU, and an EdD from Boise State University. He held positions in the public schools of Milan, Tennessee, Northwest Mississippi Community College, Boise State University, and University of the Cumberlands, where he served as Director of Bands before returning to his alma mater. He has been guest conductor for concert and jazz honor groups in Kentucky, Tennessee, Mississippi, Arkansas, Missouri, Illinois, Ohio, Idaho, Washington, Montana, Oregon and Nevada.