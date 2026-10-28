Ep 169: JOHN KIRBY SEXTET, PART TWO

“The Biggest Little Band in the Land” and their classic line-up from 1940-1941. Charlie Shavers, Buster Bailey, Russell Procope, Billy Kyle, O’Neil Spencer and Kirby himself. Chamber-music meets jazz in tight, clever, and subtle arrangements.
Todd E. Hill is the Director of Jazz Ensembles at Murray State University. He holds both the BMEd and MMEd degrees from MSU, and an EdD from Boise State University. He held positions in the public schools of Milan, Tennessee, Northwest Mississippi Community College, Boise State University, and University of the Cumberlands, where he served as Director of Bands before returning to his alma mater. He has been guest conductor for concert and jazz honor groups in Kentucky, Tennessee, Mississippi, Arkansas, Missouri, Illinois, Ohio, Idaho, Washington, Montana, Oregon and Nevada.