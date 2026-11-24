Mrs. Waller’s “harmful little armful” singing and playing far better piano than anyone smiling along with his delivery would care to admit. Small group classics from 1938 to 1941. Highlights include Fats’ first recordings at the Hammond organ.
Todd E. Hill is the Director of Jazz Ensembles at Murray State University. He holds both the BMEd and MMEd degrees from MSU, and an EdD from Boise State University. He held positions in the public schools of Milan, Tennessee, Northwest Mississippi Community College, Boise State University, and University of the Cumberlands, where he served as Director of Bands before returning to his alma mater. He has been guest conductor for concert and jazz honor groups in Kentucky, Tennessee, Mississippi, Arkansas, Missouri, Illinois, Ohio, Idaho, Washington, Montana, Oregon and Nevada.