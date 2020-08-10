1 Killed, 4 Wounded In Western Kentucky Shooting

Authorities say one person was killed and four others were wounded in a weekend shooting in western Kentucky.

News outlets cited a police report that officers responded late Saturday to a report of gunshots in Paducah and arrived at the scene to find five people suffering from gunshot wounds. Officers provided aid and all five people were taken to hospitals. Police said 32-year-old Keyshawn Childress of Mounds, Illinois, was pronounced dead Sunday morning. One person was in critical condition and three others were stable. Police are seeking more information. No arrests have been made.

