2019 Spring Paducah AQS QuiltWeek Kicks Off Wednesday

Nearly 700 new quilts will be on display at the American Quilter’s Society 2019 Spring QuiltWeek starting on Wednesday in Paducah.

Executive Show Director Bonnie Browning says registration is higher than last year’s attendance of 31,000.

She said $126,000 in prize money will be awarded this year and those winners are from 29 states and 10 countries.

She said QuiltWeek will highlight new exhibits including Desedamas from Spain on display at the Paducah School of Art and Design. "“Cecília and Mercè González made the quilts. They did it trying to depict both food and beverages in the quilts- and they’ve used some unusual materials," she said.

Other exhibits include the ‘14th Quilt Nihon’ exhibition from one of Japan’s most prestigious international quilt contests and the ‘Quilts of Valor’ exhibit where quilts representing 24 states will be awarded to veterans.

QuiltWeek begins Wednesday at 9 a.m. in the Schroeder Expo Center.