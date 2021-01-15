Beshear: Kentucky State Capitol Grounds to Close Sunday

By 8 minutes ago

Credit Alexey Stiop, 123rf Stock Photo

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear says areas near the Kentucky State Capitol in Frankfort will be closed on Sunday in anticipation of upcoming demonstrations at statehouses nationwide.

The governor says that “there are no gatherings or rallies that can or should be happening” over the weekend, because authorities have not received requests for permits for protests at the state capitol.

He has also authorized the Kentucky National Guard to support efforts by Kentucky State Police and Frankfort Police to protect the Capitol and surrounding areas.

Kentucky’s top GOP lawmakers issued a joint statement Friday urging protests to remain peaceful.

Tags: 
Associated Press
Gov. Andy Beshear
kentucky state capitol
Kentucky National Guard
kentucky state police
frankfort

Related Content

Kentucky Capitol Access Still Limited As Legislative Session Begins

By Jan 5, 2021
J.Tyler Franklin

Access to the Kentucky Capitol will still be limited as lawmakers return to Frankfort today for this year’s legislative session during the coronavirus pandemic.

These Bills Are Still On The Table As Kentucky Lawmakers Wrap Session

By Apr 15, 2016
Alexey Stiop, 123rf Stock Photo

On Friday, lawmakers have one last opportunity to approve bills, override vetoes and — most importantly — pass a state budget before the legislative session gavels out midnight Friday night.

Should Muhammad Ali Replace Jefferson Davis in Kentucky Capitol?

By Jun 9, 2016
Wikimedia Commons, Public Domain

An effort is underway in Kentucky to replace a statue of Confederate President Jefferson Davis in the Capitol Rotunda with a tribute to boxing legend Muhammad Ali. 

Lexington attorney and former State Treasurer Jonathan Miller have begun an online petition seeking the change.  Miller says Ali’s recent death has more people talking about his place in history. 