Beshear: Kentucky State Capitol Grounds to Close Sunday

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear says areas near the Kentucky State Capitol in Frankfort will be closed on Sunday in anticipation of upcoming demonstrations at statehouses nationwide.

The governor says that “there are no gatherings or rallies that can or should be happening” over the weekend, because authorities have not received requests for permits for protests at the state capitol.

He has also authorized the Kentucky National Guard to support efforts by Kentucky State Police and Frankfort Police to protect the Capitol and surrounding areas.

Kentucky’s top GOP lawmakers issued a joint statement Friday urging protests to remain peaceful.