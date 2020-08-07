Condemned Tennessee Inmate Pushes For DNA Tests In His Case

A Tennessee inmate scheduled to be executed in December is continuing to push for DNA testing of the evidence in his case, arguing that doing so will exonerate him.

The 53-year-old Pervis Payne has always maintained his innocence in the 1987 stabbing deaths of Charisse Christopher and her 2-year-old daughter, Lacie Jo. Christopher’s son, Nicholas, who was 3 at the time, was stabbed but survived.

At the time of Payne’s trial, DNA testing of evidence was unavailable, and no testing has ever been done in his case.

A prosecutor is fighting the request, countering that the Tennessee Supreme Court has already ruled on DNA testing.