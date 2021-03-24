Disco and Doobie Brothers: Murray's Playhouse Takes It Back to the 1970s This Weekend

Murray's Playhouse in the Park will present 8-Track: The Sounds of the 70s this weekend only at Murray's new event venue, the Barn at White Oaks. Playhouse director Lisa Cope speaks to Tracy Ross about the show's music, cast, and COVID-friendly set-up.

8 Track is a jukebox musical arranged by Michael Gribbin featuring four vocalists, Joanne Guns, Laynie Mitchell, Joshua Byrne, and Stephen Keene, and a four-piece live band. Band members include Brent Webster, guitar; Ben Stone, drums; Camryn Hayes, bass; and Cope, keyboard.

"This is actually a show that was already put together," Cope says. "It really is just a big '70s concert. There's no dialogue in this; it's all music. We knew we wanted to do '70s because several of us like that music. I like this one because I feel like they do a good job of covering it all."

"There's Doobie Brothers," Cope continues. "James Taylor, the Eagles, lots of different bands and solo artists are represented. There's one big whole giant section of disco music, which is just fun. We have had the best time putting that together." The show runs just under two hours and features 50 songs of the '70s.

Cope says that the event venue, Barn at White Oaks, was perfect for 8 Track. "It's gorgeous for one thing, but it's a large space, so we felt comfortable that we could distance people safely. We're not back in Playhouse because we're a pretty small space, and at a limited capacity, we're just not there. So, the idea of getting to do something in a venue and feel like we could do it safely was so appealing."

Seating for 8 Track will be socially distanced and in pods. "We're going to set up the seating each night according to what that seating needs to look like. If you are coming with a group of six, we're going to set up an area for your group of six with the appropriate distance in between. You'll be just with your people and that area," Cope explains.

Showtimes are Thursday, Friday, and Saturday at 7 pm, March 25-27. The Barn at White Oaks is located north of Murray at 675 Grant Road. Tickets can be reserved online or by contacting Lisa Cope at 270-759-1752 or playhouse@murray-ky.net.

"This is our first step in a good direction of getting back into the theatre. It's just fun. We want people to come and have fun and sing along and wave your lighters and do all the things from the '70s," Cope concludes.

